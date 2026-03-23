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HomeNewsWorldIndian Injured By Falling Debris After Ballistic Missile Strike In Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh

Indian Injured By Falling Debris After Ballistic Missile Strike In Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh

A ballistic missile intercepted over Abu Dhabi caused debris to fall in Al Shawamekh, injuring an Indian national. Nearly 161 people of various nationalities were injured in the incident.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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An Indian national suffered injuries in Abu Dhabi after debris from a ballistic missile fell in the Al Shawamekh area following its interception by air defence systems, authorities said on Monday.

Emergency response teams were rushed to the site after the missile was successfully intercepted, with fragments landing in a residential locality, officials said.

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed the incident, stating that authorities responded swiftly after debris fell in Al Shawamekh, resulting in minor injuries to an Indian citizen.

"Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident involving debris falling in the Al Shawamekh area following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The incident resulted in a minor injury to an Indian national," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Officials also urged residents to rely only on verified information and refrain from circulating rumours or unconfirmed reports.

Over 160 Injured In Incident

According to a report by Gulf News, a total of 161 people sustained injuries, ranging from minor to severe.

Those affected include nationals from multiple countries, including the UAE, India, Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Iran, the Philippines, and several others, highlighting the diverse population impacted by the incident.

The development comes amid heightened regional tensions following joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran beginning February 28.

The offensive followed increasing pressure from US President Donald Trump on Tehran to renegotiate its nuclear programme, with Iran’s retaliation further intensifying conflict across the Gulf region.

Safety Of Indian Is Our Priority, Says UAE

UAE's ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali on Saturday said that the UAE has assured India tthat the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the Gulf nation remains a top priority, emphasising that they are cared for “like family” amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, including recent attacks targeting the emirate.

He also noted that India was among the first countries to stand in support, adding that the country remains committed to protecting all residents.

"The UAE will remember that India was among those who stood with us first, he said. The safety of Indian nationals in the UAE is a priority. They are protected and are treated as family, including the 200 nationalities living in the country in peace and harmony," Alshaali told PTI Videos.

He also highlighted that Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally visited injured civilians in hospital, including two Emiratis, one Indian, one Sudanese and one Iranian, underscoring that all those affected are under the UAE’s care and responsibility. “They are all our responsibility,” he said. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Abu Dhabi involving a ballistic missile?

Debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in the Al Shawamekh area, causing minor injuries to an Indian national and over 160 others.

Were there any injuries reported from the missile debris?

Yes, 161 people sustained injuries, ranging from minor to severe, including nationals from various countries like the UAE, India, and Egypt.

What is the UAE's stance on the safety of Indian nationals?

The UAE has assured India that the safety and well-being of Indian nationals are a top priority and they are treated like family.

Did any high-ranking officials visit the injured?

Yes, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally visited injured civilians in the hospital, including an Indian national.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abu Dhabi Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
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