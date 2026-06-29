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English NewsNewsWorldIndian Humanitarian Aid Reaches Earthquake-Hit Venezuela, Says MEA Jaishankar

Indian Humanitarian Aid Reaches Earthquake-Hit Venezuela, Says MEA Jaishankar

Relief supplies, medical equipment and a field hospital sent under Operation Amistad have reached earthquake-hit Venezuela, S. Jaishankar said that the aid will strengthen ongoing relief efforts.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian humanitarian aid, including a field hospital, reached Venezuela.
  • IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft delivered 66 tonnes relief supplies.
  • Aid bolsters relief efforts after quakes killed 1,430.

New Delhi: Relief supplies, medical equipment and a field hospital unit, sent to quake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad, has reached that country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that this humanitarian assistance will bolster ongoing relief efforts there.

The Union minister shared the update in a post on X on Sunday.

"Indian assistance reaches Venezuela. Confident that the Field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country. #OperationAmistad," he posted and also shared some photos of the consignment.

The Indian Air Force in a post on X also shared an update on Operation Amistad.

"Responding with speed, reach and compassion, two #IndianAirForce C-17 Globemaster III aircraft completed a demanding 23-hour flight to Venezuela, covering an aerial distance of over 14,000 km from Delhi to Caracas," it said.

The aircraft landed at Maiquetía International Airport, Caracas, carrying 66 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including an Indian Army field hospital, over 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cubes, "demonstrating India's capability to deliver hope across continents whenever called upon," the IAF said.

"This transoceanic deployment reaffirms India's growing role as a responsible first responder and a reliable humanitarian partner. #HADR #HumanitarianAssistance #HarKaamDeshKeNaam," the force said.

Under the 'Operation Amistad', launched by India to offer humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Venezuela, two IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying relief supplies and a 41-member rescue team had departed on Friday to assist the ongoing relief and rescue efforts in that country.

"India stands shoulder to shoulder with the government and the people of Venezuela during this difficult period," the Ministry of External Affairs had said on June 26.

The 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region.

The death toll from two powerful quakes in Venezuela rose to 1,430 on Saturday.

The number of casualties may climb, with thousands reported missing. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of aid did India send to Venezuela?

India sent a Field Hospital Unit, over 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines, and medical equipment, including two BHISHM Cubes, totaling 66 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

What is the name of the operation under which India provided assistance?

The humanitarian assistance was provided under 'Operation Amistad'. This operation was launched by India to offer support to quake-hit Venezuela.

How was the humanitarian aid delivered to Venezuela?

Two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft delivered the aid. They completed a 23-hour flight, covering over 14,000 km from Delhi to Caracas.

Published at : 29 Jun 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar Indian Air Force Humanitarian Aid Disaster Response Venezuela Earthquake Operation Amistad
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