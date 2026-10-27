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English NewsNewsWorldIndian Expat In UAE Wins Rs 12.9 Crore Lottery Five Days Before 60th Birthday

Indian Expat In UAE Wins Rs 12.9 Crore Lottery Five Days Before 60th Birthday

The man now hopes to spend more time with his wife and children, travel around the world and work towards his long-held dream of obtaining a UAE Golden Visa.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

An Indian expatriate who has lived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for nearly three decades has won 5 million dirhams (approximately Rs 12.9 crore) in a lottery, giving him an opportunity to rethink his future plans.

Kishore Pandurang Rao received the news just five days before his 60th birthday. He now hopes to spend more time with his wife and children, travel around the world and work towards his long-held dream of obtaining a UAE Golden Visa.

Wants To Spend More Time With Wife And Children

Despite winning a substantial amount, Rao did not immediately share the news with his family. He initially kept the result to himself before informing his wife, who was delighted to hear about the win.

For Rao, the prize represents more than financial security. He hopes it will help him bring his family together in the UAE, as work and other circumstances have kept them apart for extended periods.

He also plans to travel to different countries with his wife, who shares his interest in exploring the world.

Rs 1,300 Lottery Ticket Wins Him Crores

Rao moved to the UAE in 1993 and participated in the UAE Lottery's 'Lucky Day' draw held on October 3. He purchased a ticket for 50 dirhams, worth approximately Rs 1,300.

He opted for the 'Easy Pick' feature, which automatically generates lottery numbers. All six numbers in the 'Days' section of his ticket matched the draw results, earning him the second prize of 5 million dirhams.

Rao initially struggled to believe the news. After seeing his name in news reports, he checked the result through his lottery account and confirmed that he had won the prize.

Lottery Winner Advises Players To Set Spending Limits

Following his win, Rao offered advice to people who participate in lotteries, urging them to spend only what they can afford.

He stressed the importance of setting a spending limit in advance and staying within one's financial means.

The win has become an early birthday gift for Rao, who now intends to focus on his family's needs, spend more time with his loved ones and fulfil dreams that had remained on hold.

UAE Golden Visa Among His Long-Term Goals

Over more than 30 years in the UAE, Rao has lived in several cities, including Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Having spent much of his life in the country, he hopes to build a more secure future there. Obtaining a UAE Golden Visa has been one of his long-standing ambitions, and he believes the lottery winnings could help him move closer to that goal.

However, Rao has not yet made all the decisions regarding how he will use the money. He intends to plan carefully before deciding how to allocate his winnings.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
UAE Dubai Lottery UAE Lottery
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