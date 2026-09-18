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English NewsNewsWorldIndian Man Dies On Malaysia Airlines Flight To Sydney After In-Flight Medical Emergency

Indian Man Dies On Malaysia Airlines Flight To Sydney After In-Flight Medical Emergency

The incident occurred during the approximately eight-hour journey, with the flight crew and fellow passengers attempting to provide first aid.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 58-year-old Indian man fell ill mid-flight.
  • Crew, passengers administered first aid; man later died.
  • Police found death not suspicious; no further action.
  • Man's identity, cause of death remain undisclosed.

A 58-year-old Indian man died aboard a Malaysia Airlines flight travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney after suffering an in-flight “medical episode” during the eight-hour journey, People Magazine reported, citing police.

The man became unwell during the flight, with the crew and fellow passengers attempting to provide first aid, authorities said. According to a Daily Mail report, he suffered an asthma attack before later dying. His identity has not been disclosed.

The flight arrived at Sydney Airport, where New South Wales Police officers were called to the international terminal at around 5:50 pm local time on September 16 after receiving information about an unwell passenger aboard a flight from Kuala Lumpur.

Passenger Dies After Medical Episode Mid-Flight

Police said the man was treated by the flight crew and fellow passengers after becoming unwell during the journey. Despite the attempts to provide first aid, he later died.

Authorities said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious. Police also said no further action was anticipated in connection with the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the medical episode have not been disclosed by police. The man's identity has also not been made public.

Malaysia Airlines, Sydney Airport Yet To Comment

The incident took place aboard a Malaysia Airlines flight travelling between Kuala Lumpur and Sydney. The flight is an approximately eight-hour journey between the two cities.

Malaysia Airlines and Sydney Airport had not issued statements regarding the incident at the time of reporting. Further details about the passenger's medical condition and the circumstances of his death are awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the Malaysia Airlines flight?

A 58-year-old Indian man died on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney after suffering a medical episode. Crew and fellow passengers attempted to provide first aid.

Was the death considered suspicious?

No, authorities stated that the man's death was not being treated as suspicious. Police also said no further action was anticipated in connection with the incident.

What was the flight route and airline involved?

The incident occurred on a Malaysia Airlines flight traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney. The flight is an approximately eight-hour journey.

Has the identity of the deceased been released?

No, the identity of the man has not been disclosed by authorities. Malaysia Airlines and Sydney Airport had not issued statements at the time of reporting.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Indian Malaysia AIrlines
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