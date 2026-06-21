'One Indian, One Pakistani': JD Vance's Remark On Usha Vance, Asim Munir Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US VP Vance named his wife and Pakistan's Army Chief.

The remarks occurred during US-Iran peace talks.

US Vice President JD Vance sparked a wave of reactions online on Sunday after jokingly naming the two "most important" people in his life, his wife, Usha Vance, and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir.

Speaking at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock after talks on a permanent US-Iran peace agreement, Vance recalled his recent visit to Pakistan and said: "Since Field Marshal Asim Munir welcomed us with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life. An Indian and a Pakistani. The Indian is my wife, and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir."

The light-hearted remark was made in the presence of Shehbaz Sharif and Munir, both of whom attended the talks that were mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

JD Vance:



I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life.



An Indian and a Pakistani.



The Indian is my wife, and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir. pic.twitter.com/eWXuMv9lFB — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 21, 2026

Vance Praises Munir's Role In Diplomacy

Vance went on to heap praise on Munir, saying he had spoken with the Pakistani Army chief more than almost anyone else over the past three months.

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"I have probably talked to Munir more than I have talked to anyone else over the last three months. We would not have been here without his statesmanship and military leadership. He has shown himself to be a great diplomat," Vance said.

The comments quickly gained traction on social media, given Vance's frequent references to his Indian-origin wife and his recent praise for Pakistan's leadership during diplomatic efforts involving Iran.

Previous Praise For Pakistan's Leadership

During an earlier round of US-Iran negotiations in April, Vance had described Munir and Sharif as "incredible hosts" and "incredible statesmen" for helping facilitate dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

He had also credited Pakistan's leadership for attempting to bridge differences between the two sides, saying Munir and his team had done an "amazing job" in supporting the peace process.

Vance And Usha's Interfaith Marriage

Vance has often spoken publicly about his marriage to Usha, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Andhra Pradesh.

The couple met while studying at Yale Law School in 2010 and married in 2014 in an interfaith ceremony that incorporated Hindu traditions. They have three children together.

In recent months, Vance shared an anecdote about telling his mother that Usha was Indian. According to him, she responded by asking, "Which tribe?" — a remark he said reflected unfamiliarity with different cultures rather than disrespect.

Their marriage has occasionally attracted public attention. Last year, Vance sparked debate after expressing hope that his Hindu wife might one day convert to Christianity. Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019, while Usha later clarified that she had no plans to change her faith and said her husband's comments had been misinterpreted.

The Vice President's latest quip, however, drew attention for a different reason — blending diplomacy, personal life and humour in a single remark that quickly became a talking point online.