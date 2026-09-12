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English NewsNewsWorldIndia, US will combine strength, resolve to defeat terror: Ambassador Kwatra

India, US will combine strength, resolve to defeat terror: Ambassador Kwatra

Washington, Sep 11 (PTI): India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday paid tributes at the National 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon on the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks in the U.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 12:26 AM (IST)

Washington, Sep 11 (PTI): India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday paid tributes at the National 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon on the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks in the US.

In a message, Kwatra said India and the US will keep combining their strengths and resolve till terrorism is defeated.

“On this day, 25 years ago, terrorists attacked the United States. We remember the victims today, and we hold their families in our prayers,” Kwatra said.

He said terrorism has taken countless innocent lives across the world and those who carry it out, support and sponsor it, stand against everything good and decent in the shared humanity.

“They stand against compassion, against dignity, against civilization itself,” Kwatra said.

He said India has long lived with cross-border terrorism and remained at the forefront of the fight against it.

“Our policy is one of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Kwatra said.

He said India came face-to-face with the terrorism again last year, when 26 innocent civilians were killed at Pahalgam in the state of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists who were trained and sheltered across our borders.

“India, and the United States, have stood together against this threat. We will keep combining our strengths and our resolve until terrorism is defeated,” Kwatra said.

The US commemorated the 25th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks of 2001 terror group al-Qaeda carried out three coordinated suicide attacks in New York and Washington, and a fourth one was foiled when passengers and crew fought hijackers on an aircraft, which crashed in an open field in Pennsylvania. PTI SKU AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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