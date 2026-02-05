‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s US trade deal has sparked backlash in Pakistan, where critics say months of outreach failed as New Delhi secured lower tariffs.

India’s newly concluded trade agreement with the United States has triggered a wave of criticism and soul-searching in Pakistan, where commentators and opposition leaders say Islamabad’s months-long diplomatic push toward Washington failed to deliver meaningful economic gains. The sharp contrast between the tariff outcomes for the two South Asian neighbours has become the focal point of a heated public debate.

India’s Hard Bargain Pays Off

According to the announced terms, US tariffs on Indian exports have been set at 18 percent. The figure is notable not only for its economic implications but also for the optics surrounding the deal. India held its ground through prolonged negotiations, resisting pressure from US President Donald Trump, yet emerged with more favourable terms, as per a report on NDTV. Trump himself underscored the moment on social media, sharing images of India Gate and a magazine cover featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside him before confirming the reduced tariff rate.

The announcement reinforced the perception that New Delhi’s firm, interest-driven negotiating strategy yielded results, even without public gestures of alignment or praise.

Pakistan’s Outreach Under Fire

In Pakistan, the response has been markedly different. The country faces a 19 percent tariff on its exports to the US—one percentage point higher than India—despite what critics describe as extraordinary efforts to court the Trump administration. These included nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and backing his role in global peace initiatives, steps that were once defended as pragmatic diplomacy, reported Times of India.

Instead, those gestures have now become symbols of frustration. Analysts argue that Pakistan’s emphasis on personal diplomacy and goodwill failed to translate into economic leverage. The disappointment deepened as India also went on to secure notable trade concessions from the European Union, further widening the perceived gap in outcomes.

Political Fallout & Public Reaction

Public sentiment in Pakistan quickly spilled onto social media, where memes and satirical posts likened the tariff difference to a scoreline between rival teams. Opposition figures seized on the issue to question the government’s broader foreign policy approach.

Former PTI minister Hammad Azhar was among the most vocal critics, writing on X: “Foreign policy today isn’t about optics or personal ties—it’s about economic leverage, tariffs, and market access. India’s recent deals with both the EU and the US prove this point. Flattery and photo opportunities achieve nothing.”

The trade deal, announced on February 2, has since become a political flashpoint. Opposition leaders argue that India negotiated from a position of strategic autonomy, while Pakistan relied too heavily on symbolic gestures and personal outreach, ultimately settling for a less favourable result. As the debate continues, the tariff gap has come to represent larger questions about economic strategy, diplomacy, and Pakistan’s place in an increasingly transactional global order.