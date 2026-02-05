Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy

‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy

India’s US trade deal has sparked backlash in Pakistan, where critics say months of outreach failed as New Delhi secured lower tariffs.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s US trade deal has sparked backlash in Pakistan, where critics say months of outreach failed as New Delhi secured lower tariffs.
India’s newly concluded trade agreement with the United States has triggered a wave of criticism and soul-searching in Pakistan, where commentators and opposition leaders say Islamabad’s months-long diplomatic push toward Washington failed to deliver meaningful economic gains. The sharp contrast between the tariff outcomes for the two South Asian neighbours has become the focal point of a heated public debate.

India’s Hard Bargain Pays Off

According to the announced terms, US tariffs on Indian exports have been set at 18 percent. The figure is notable not only for its economic implications but also for the optics surrounding the deal. India held its ground through prolonged negotiations, resisting pressure from US President Donald Trump, yet emerged with more favourable terms, as per a report on NDTV. Trump himself underscored the moment on social media, sharing images of India Gate and a magazine cover featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside him before confirming the reduced tariff rate.

The announcement reinforced the perception that New Delhi’s firm, interest-driven negotiating strategy yielded results, even without public gestures of alignment or praise.

Pakistan’s Outreach Under Fire

In Pakistan, the response has been markedly different. The country faces a 19 percent tariff on its exports to the US—one percentage point higher than India—despite what critics describe as extraordinary efforts to court the Trump administration. These included nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and backing his role in global peace initiatives, steps that were once defended as pragmatic diplomacy, reported Times of India.

Instead, those gestures have now become symbols of frustration. Analysts argue that Pakistan’s emphasis on personal diplomacy and goodwill failed to translate into economic leverage. The disappointment deepened as India also went on to secure notable trade concessions from the European Union, further widening the perceived gap in outcomes.

Political Fallout & Public Reaction

Public sentiment in Pakistan quickly spilled onto social media, where memes and satirical posts likened the tariff difference to a scoreline between rival teams. Opposition figures seized on the issue to question the government’s broader foreign policy approach.

Former PTI minister Hammad Azhar was among the most vocal critics, writing on X: “Foreign policy today isn’t about optics or personal ties—it’s about economic leverage, tariffs, and market access. India’s recent deals with both the EU and the US prove this point. Flattery and photo opportunities achieve nothing.”

The trade deal, announced on February 2, has since become a political flashpoint. Opposition leaders argue that India negotiated from a position of strategic autonomy, while Pakistan relied too heavily on symbolic gestures and personal outreach, ultimately settling for a less favourable result. As the debate continues, the tariff gap has come to represent larger questions about economic strategy, diplomacy, and Pakistan’s place in an increasingly transactional global order.

Related Video

Breaking News: Nurse Shot Dead Inside Community Health Centre in MP’s Sagar

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the perception of India's negotiating strategy in the recent US trade deal?

India is perceived to have employed a firm, interest-driven negotiating strategy that yielded favorable results, even without public gestures of alignment. This is contrasted with Pakistan's approach.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
World
US, Iran To Restart Nuclear Dialogue In Oman After Fresh Signals From Both Sides
US, Iran To Restart Nuclear Dialogue In Oman After Fresh Signals From Both Sides
Cities
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge
Business
Russia Says India Free To Source Oil From Anyone Globally After Trump’s Claim
Russia Says India Free To Source Oil From Anyone Globally After Trump’s Claim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nurse Shot Dead Inside Community Health Centre in MP’s Sagar
Breaking News: Hydrogen-Filled Balloons Explode Inside Mumbai Lift
IND vs PAK: Pakistan PM Says No T20 World Cup Match Against India
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget