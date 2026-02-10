‘US Would’ve Won T20 If…’: Piyush Goyal Jokes At Sergio Gor-Hosted India-US Trade Reception

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States has sent a clear signal of renewed economic and strategic focus on India, with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor stating that the Trump administration is closely watching New Delhi’s moves. Speaking at a reception hosted at his residence in the national capital, Gor underlined that personal diplomacy—particularly the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump—played a decisive role in shaping the India–US interim trade agreement.

The remarks come days after Trump and Modi jointly announced the long-pending trade framework, which seeks to reset commercial ties and ease tariff pressures between the two economies. The agreement marks a notable shift in Washington’s approach towards India at a time of global trade realignments.

Tariff Relief Signals Reset In Trade Ties

Under the newly announced framework, President Trump has agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. In another significant move, the US administration has withdrawn the separate 25 per cent tariff imposed on India’s energy imports from Russia. The rollback is being seen as a strong political and economic gesture, aimed at deepening trust and stabilising trade relations.

Officials present at the event described the interim agreement as a stepping stone toward a broader, more comprehensive trade pact. The tariff adjustments are expected to provide immediate relief to Indian exporters while also reassuring American businesses operating in or sourcing from India.

‘The White House Is Paying Attention To India’

Reflecting on his first month in New Delhi, Ambassador Gor highlighted how quickly engagement between the two sides has progressed. Addressing diplomats, business leaders and policymakers, he said: “Hosted a warm reception at home tonight with dear friends from India, the diplomatic community, business leaders and partners from the US. Amid our nations’ renewed trade framework and deepening strategic ties, the real magic happens in these personal moments—where trust, ideas, and shared futures spark. A special thank you to @DrSJaishankar.”

He went on to stress the Trump administration’s direct involvement in the process, stating, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “I’ve been here just a little over a month, and we hit the ground running. The White House is paying attention to India. Our President is paying attention to India. Thanks to the friendship that President Trump has with PM Modi, we were able to get the trade deal.”

The reception was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and over 75 ambassadors, underlining the global interest in the evolving India–US partnership.

Piyush Goyal Credits Ambassador’s Leadership

Union Minister Piyush Goyal publicly acknowledged Gor’s contribution to the negotiations, describing his role as pivotal.

Goyal said: “I must place on record, the Trade Deal would not have been possible but for his (US Ambassador Sergio Gor) support, his personal leadership to the entire engagement. Thank you very much, Sergio, for all that you have done to further strengthen this bond between the US and India.”

Adding a lighter touch to the evening, Goyal referred to the recent T20 World Cup encounter between India and the US, praising the American team’s effort as “fabulous,” a comment that drew warm applause and reflected the camaraderie underpinning the diplomatic engagement.