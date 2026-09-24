India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldIndia, US discuss Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act: State Department

India, US discuss Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act: State Department

New York, Sep 24 (PTI): India and the US have discussed "sanctions" that could be levelled against countries that engage economically with Russia and Iran, with Washington saying it remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenge.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 01:28 AM (IST)

New York, Sep 24 (PTI): India and the US have discussed "sanctions" that could be levelled against countries that engage economically with Russia and Iran, with Washington saying it remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here Wednesday on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Rubio and Jaishankar "exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and beyond. The two also discussed sanctions that could be leveled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran. The Secretary emphasized that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges," a statement from the US State Department said.

The diplomats reaffirmed the important role of the U.S.-India strategic partnership that continues to play in promoting a safe, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

In his meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's "interests and concerns" over the Russia sanctions act signed by President Donald Trump and also discussed the situations in the Gulf and Ukraine with the US.

"Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeek," Jaishankar said on X.

"Reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations," he said, referring to Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

Earlier, Rubio said it was "great to meet" with Jaishankar in New York.

"Together, we are building on the U.S.-India strategic partnership and coordinating on key regional priorities and upcoming multilateral efforts," Rubio said.

Last Friday, Trump signed Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which authorises and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran.

The law is named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had proposed a sanctions bill imposing 500 per cent tariffs on countries for buying Russian oil.

In his address to world leaders at the United Nations Tuesday, Trump said he signed the "powerful new law" that provides him with "enormous new tariff authorities" on major buyers of Russian oil, including India and China.

"if necessary, I will have to use them. It's time to stop the killing," Trump said in his address to the General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly Tuesday.

India has said it remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, and it will continue to do so through diversified sourcing. PTI YAS VN

VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2026 01:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 24 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Invited Putin for G20 Summit in December: Rubio
Invited Putin for G20 Summit in December: Rubio
World
India, other G4 nations express 'strong concern' at lack of progress on UNSC reform
India, other G4 nations express 'strong concern' at lack of progress on UNSC reform
World
UN General Assembly: Which World Leaders Are Skipping UNGA And Why
UN General Assembly: Which World Leaders Are Skipping UNGA And Why
World
‘They Bombed Our School’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US At UN General Assembly
‘They Bombed Our School’: Iran President Pezeshkian Tells UNGA, US Envoy Walks Out
Advertisement

Videos

Election Commission Row: Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions Over CEC’s Powers and EC Decision-Making
Election Commission Row: SIR Report Triggers Political Storm, Rahul Gandhi Targets EC
Election Commission: Opposition Questions EC Credibility Over Reported Differences Among Commissioners
EC Controversy: Gyanesh Kumar Faces Political Heat Over Reported Differences in Election Commission
Election Commission: EC Report Sparks Questions Over Differences Among Election Commissioners
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget