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English NewsNewsWorldIndia To Buy 148 US Javelin Missiles In $45.7 Million Defence Deal

India To Buy 148 US Javelin Missiles In $45.7 Million Defence Deal

India will buy 148 US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles for $45.7 million. US envoy Sergio Gor called it a major step in defence ties, with potential for future co-production.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 05:03 PM (IST)

Amid a strain in India-US ties following Operation Sindoor, India has decided to purchase Javelin anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) from the United States.

The Indian Army has signed an offer to buy 148 anti-tank guided missiles from the US. The deal is worth $45.7 million, or around Rs 4,400 crore.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the deal was “big news” while sharing details of the agreement.

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"BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system. Just as US Secretary of State Pete Hegseth highlighted at the May 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, this is a great step forward in the US-India defence relationship and opens the door to co-production possibilities. The engagement between our two nations is at record-high levels," Gor said in a post on X. 

The missile system is already in service with the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, as well as several international customers, the embassy added.

"The agreement creates new opportunities for the defence industries of both countries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defence industrial bases of both countries," Gor added.

About Javelin

The Javelin is an advanced, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile jointly manufactured by US companies RTX and Lockheed Martin. The missile is used by several militaries, including the US Army and US Marine Corps.

Javelin missiles are designed to destroy enemy tanks and bunkers and have a range of around 2.5 kilometres.

Under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, India has decided to procure 148 Javelin rounds, along with one Javelin FGM-148 missile, 25 Lightweight Command Launch Units and associated equipment.

US-India Defence Ties

The development comes as India continues to expand its procurement of US defence equipment. In November 2025, the US State Department approved a potential $93 million sale to India covering up to 100 Javelin systems and 216 Excalibur guided artillery projectiles.

India is the world's fifth-largest military spender and the second-largest arms importer after Ukraine, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. It already operates Excalibur ammunition with its M777 howitzers.

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The US and India signed a framework for a major defence partnership in October last year, aimed at strengthening interoperability across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.

India has also acquired several US-made defence platforms, including Apache and Chinook helicopters, C-17 and C-130J transport aircraft, P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and M777 howitzers.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
India US Ties INDIA Javelin Anti Tank Missiles
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