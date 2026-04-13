'India supported us, showed solidarity,' Says Representative Of Supreme Leader Ilahi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'India supported us, showed solidarity,' Says Representative of Supreme Leader Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi

'India supported us, showed solidarity,' Says Representative of Supreme Leader Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi

Iran’s envoy in India thanked the Indian government and people for solidarity during West Asia tensions and memorial events marking 40 days since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in US–Israel strikes.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran's envoy thanks India for support amid West Asia conflict.
  • Event marked 40 days since Ayatollah Raisi's death.

New Delhi: Iran's Supreme Leader's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, thanked the Indian government and people for their support and solidarity amid the West Asia conflict, highlighting participation by Indian officials and political leaders at an event marking 40 days since the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.


The event marked the Chehlum (40th day) of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes in February 2026.


Speaking to ANI, Ilahi siad, "I am thankful to the governemnt of India. They supported us, they showed us their solidarity, and also they showed all this sympathy and today a lot of officials from governments and also different parties participated in this gathering, which is the 40th day of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi. We are thankful to all of them."


Addressing the gathering at the Iranian Cultural Centre in New Delhi, Ilahi said the occasion marked 40 days since the death of a leader who had "dedicated his life to humanity and justice."


Highlighting the importance of the occasion, Ilahi remarked, "Today, on the 40th day of his martyrdom, we have gathered here not only to honour his memory but also to sincerely express our appreciation and gratitude to the Republic of India and to the noble, wise, and loyal people of India."


He further suggested that the reaction from the Indian public reflected shared values and mutual commitment to justice.


Reflecting on the solidarity shown over the past few weeks, the representative noted, "During these days, the great people of India have demonstrated a remarkable example of loyalty, wisdom, and commitment to justice."


He pointed out that the significant turnout at memorial events illustrated a universal alignment with ethical causes, stating, "Their strong presence in commemorative gatherings, their heartfelt expression of sympathy, and their deeply human messages have shown that truth knows no boundaries and that awakened hearts always stand alongside justice."


This period of remembrance follows the killing of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, an event that triggered a sharp escalation of tensions in West Asia.


In the wake of the tragedy, Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure

Frequently Asked Questions

Who thanked the Indian government and people?

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Iran's Supreme Leader's representative in India, expressed gratitude to the Indian government and people.

Why did Iran's representative thank India?

He thanked India for their support, solidarity, and sympathy during an event marking 40 days since the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Published at : 13 Apr 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Iran Ties President Donald Trump US Iran War Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi Ilahi Thanks India India Iran Friendship Iran Peace Talk
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India supported us, showed solidarity,' Says Representative of Supreme Leader Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi
'India supported us, showed solidarity,' Says Representative Of Supreme Leader Ilahi
World
'Extraordinary Men': Trump Lauds Pak's Shehbaz Sharif, And Asim Munir For Hosting Iran Talks
'Extraordinary Men': Trump Lauds Pak's Shehbaz, And Asim For Hosting Iran Talks
World
‘Zero Lessons Earned’: Iranian FM Blames US 'Maximalism' As Talks Collapse; Says Deal Was 'Just Inches Away'
‘Deal Was Just Inches Away': Iranian FM Blames US 'Maximalism' As Talks Collapse
World
'Terrible For Foreign Policy': Trump Slams Pope Leo As 'Weak' Over Iran War Comments
Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo As 'Weak' Over Iran War Comments
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Middle East conflict: US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify
Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse Amid Escalating Global Tensions and Alleged Diplomatic Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget