India Sends More Relief Supplies To Flood-Hit Nepal As Second Flight Takes Off

New Delhi: India on Thursday sent a second tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal.

New Delhi on Wednesday dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials to the neighbouring country.

"A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on social media.

"India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts," he said.

Nepal has been reeling under impact of a devastating flash floods along the country's border with Tibet region that killed at least 160 people and left a trail of destruction.

The first tranche of relief materials was sent hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.

"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi had said on social media after the conversation.

"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he said.

The relief supplies included emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines. It is learnt that New Delhi will send more relief supplies in the next few days.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)