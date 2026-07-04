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English NewsNewsWorldIndia’s P-8i maritime patrol aircraft in Hawaii for RIMPAC exercise

India’s P-8i maritime patrol aircraft in Hawaii for RIMPAC exercise

Washington, Jul 4 (PTI): Indian Navy’s P-8i maritime patrol aircraft is in Hawaii to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise – the world’s largest naval exercise hosted by the US Pacific Flee.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 05:22 AM (IST)

Washington, Jul 4 (PTI): Indian Navy’s P-8i maritime patrol aircraft is in Hawaii to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise – the world’s largest naval exercise hosted by the US Pacific Fleet.

“Indian Navy’s participation reaffirms its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific by enhancing interoperability, Maritime Domain Awareness and cooperation with partner navies,” the Indian embassy in the US said in a post on X.

The theme of the 30th Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC 2026) is ‘Partners: Integrated and Prepared’. The series of exercises began in 1971.

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands from June 24 to July 31.

RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans.

“By training together in complex, realistic scenarios, participating nations improve readiness, sharpen warfighting skills, and strengthen the interoperability required to operate effectively alongside one another whenever and wherever needed,” Vice Adm. Jeff Jablon, RIMPAC 2026 Commander, Combined Task Forces (CCTF), said in a statement issued by the US Navy.

RIMPAC 2026 builds on the success of previous exercises by bringing together a coalition of allies and partners to demonstrate the flexibility and capability of maritime forces.

The exercise includes a wide range of training events, including amphibious operations, gunnery and missile exercises, anti-submarine warfare, air defence operations, military medicine, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, counter-piracy operations, mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, and diving and salvage operations, the US Navy statement said. PTI SKU GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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