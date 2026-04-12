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HomeNewsWorldIndia’s growth rooted in policy dialogue, says Ambassador Kwatra at UT Austin conference

India’s growth rooted in policy dialogue, says Ambassador Kwatra at UT Austin conference

Houston, Apr 12 (PTI): Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, has underscored that India’s transition toward a developed nation by 2047 is anchored in informed academic and policy discours.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 02:33 AM (IST)

Houston, Apr 12 (PTI): Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, has underscored that India’s transition toward a developed nation by 2047 is anchored in informed academic and policy discourse.

Kwatra made the comments during his virtual address at the inaugural Austin India Conference themed ‘India at 100: Decades of Decisions’, which was hosted recently by the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas (UT), Austin.

Commending the university and the organisers for convening scholars, students, and practitioners, Kwatra said such forward-looking initiatives are critical to deliberating on India’s journey toward Vision 2047, or ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He highlighted that the decisions shaping India’s growth are rooted in deep policy discussions, forming the foundation for the country’s transformative progress in the coming decades.

Kwatra also emphasised that India’s development and innovation journey will generate shared benefits for both India and the US, reflecting a deepening strategic and economic convergence.

Participating in a session titled ‘The Growth Triangle’, India’s Consul General in Houston, D C Manjunath, observed that India-US relations continue to strengthen through government, business, and people-to-people engagements.

Highlighting the importance of subnational ties, he identified the expanding collaboration between India and Texas as a vital pillar of the broader bilateral partnership.

The event provided insights into India’s evolving policy landscape and development priorities, reflecting a surge in academic interest in the country's growth story.

Manjunath expressed appreciation to the UT Austin leadership and faculty, and noted a commitment to continued collaboration with research institutions across Texas to foster global innovation and shared progress. PTI SHK ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 02:45 AM (IST)
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