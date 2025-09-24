Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘India Doesn’t Need To Buy Russian Oil, Giving Money To Those Murdering Thousands’: US Energy Secretary

US Energy Secretary Wright criticised India's Russian oil purchases, calling it a trade-off that funds the Ukraine war. While wanting stronger ties, he urged India to buy oil from the US.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The US Department of Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, sharply criticised India’s decision to continue purchasing Russian oil, describing it as a trade-off for cheaper fuel. He stressed that Washington did not want to "punish" New Delhi and, in fact, wants to grow bilteral relations.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Wright said, “India doesn’t need to buy Russian oil. India buys Russian oil because it is cheaper. Nobody wants to buy Russian oil; they have to sell it at a discount. India has decided to make the trade-off to buy cheaper oil and look the other way, which is giving money to a guy who’s murdering thousands of people every week. We wish India would work with us to buy (oil). You can buy oil from every nation on the earth, just not Russian oil. That’s our position. America has oil to sell, so does everybody else. We don’t want to punish India. We want to end the war, and we want to grow our relations with India…”

Wright said he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the UN General Assembly and stressed that energy and trade cooperation with India has a “bright future”, but said both nations must work together to exert maximum pressure to end the Ukraine war.

“I met the Indian foreign minister on the inauguration night and began a dialogue about cooperation and the future pathway between our countries. Russia trying to find peace in Ukraine is a sticky thing. We are both within the cabinet in the United States and with our allies, trying to find the most creative ways to bring this war to an end. President (Trump) wants nothing more than this war to end, and it would have the additional benefit of removing a source of friction. I am all in on energy and trade cooperation with India. There's a bright future there, but somehow we have to figure out how to work together to put the maximum pressure to bring the war to an end,” he said, as per ANI.

Zelenskyy Expresses Optimism Over India’s Support

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking on the sidelines of the UNGA, acknowledged India’s position on energy while expressing cautious optimism about Delhi’s support for Kyiv. He said, “I think India is mostly with us. We have these questions with energy, but I think President Trump can manage it. Wish the Europeans make closer and stronger relations with India.”

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of ensuring India does not drift away from supporting Ukraine: “I think we must do everything not to withdraw Indians and they will eventually change their attitude toward the Russian energy sector.” He also noted the challenge of engaging China, stating, “With China, it’s more difficult because, for now, it’s not in their interest to stop supporting Russia.”

He praised US President Donald Trump for his commitment to Ukraine, saying, “He [Trump] showed that he wants to support Ukraine till the very end. So now we understand that we’re ready to end this war as quickly as possible. He wants that, I want that, and our people want that, but he understands that Putin doesn’t want.”

Trump Accuses India and China of Financing War

During his address at the 80th session of the UNGA on Tuesday, Trump accused India and China of being “the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil.” He linked their continued purchase of Russian crude to financing the conflict in Ukraine. He also hit out at Europe for continuing to reply on Russian energy supplied, saying the NATO countries are financing a war against themselves. 

The remarks followed a series of US tariffs on Indian goods, including a total 50 per cent levy imposed in response to India’s Russian oil imports. India and the US had been negotiating an interim Bilateral Trade Agreement, but differences over sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy have delayed a final deal. 

Also read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Russian Oil Import Russian Oil Ukraine Ukraine War INDIA US Energy Secretary
Read more
Ladakh Protests: Govt Says Sonam Wangchuk Incited Violence With References To 'Arab Spring, Nepal's Gen Z Protests'
Ladakh Protest: Govt Says Sonam Wangchuk Incited Violence With References To Arab Spring, Nepal
Ladakh Protest Violence Kills 4, Curfew Imposed; LG Says Mob Tried To 'Burn CRPF Men': Updates
Ladakh Protest Violence Kills 4, Curfew Imposed; LG Says Mob Tried To 'Burn CRPF Men': Updates
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
'Gen Z Revolution' In Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk Condemns Violent Protests, Says 3-4 Youth Feared Killed
'Gen Z Revolution': Sonam Wangchuk Condemns Violent Protests, Says 3-4 Youth Feared Killed
