India, Romania working towards agreement for movement of skilled professionals

Bucharest (Romania), Jul 24 (PTI): India and Romania are working towards an agreement for the movement of skilled professionals for mutual benefit, a top Indian diplomat said on Friday.

Briefing media persons here on the ongoing state visit of President Droupadi Murmu, Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said discussions were held between the two countries on promotion of trade, technology, tourism and talent.

He said both sides discussed economic cooperation and also the possibility of Indian skilled professionals working in Romania considering the demand.

“Accordingly, the two sides are working towards finalisation of Mobility Partnership Agreement (MPA) for movement of skilled professionals for mutual benefit. This was one of the topics of detailed discussion during the delegation level talks at (both the Romanian president and) the prime minister level,” George said.

He said there is a huge interest for Indian human resources in Romania.

During the Bilateral Joint Economic Committee meeting held in November 2025 in Bucharest, both sides discussed economic cooperation and also the possibility of Indian skilled professionals to work in Romania in view of the demand here, George said.

He said the two countries discussed cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure as well.

Murmu invited her Romanian counterpart President Nicusor Dan to explore accepting Indian Unified Payments Interface (UPI) which would be beneficial for both trade and tourism promotion.

This state visit of President Murmu to three countries, Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania, is significant from the point of view of enhancing India’s engagement with the central and eastern Europe and the Europe at large, George added.

In all the three countries which the president visited, there was a proposal from the host nation on how to build this connectivity particularly in terms of air connectivity, he said.

“Lots of tourists travel to Indian and also from India. One of the reasons for this is Indian movies. So there is growing interest to get more tourists and also Indian students,” George said.

He said “it (direct connectivity) is in our wish list” and it is still a work in progress.

George said that defence cooperation is emerging as an important pillar of the bilateral partnership.

“There is huge scope to further strengthen cooperation in defence manufacturing, industrial collaboration, defence technologies, maritime security and cybersecurity,” the diplomat said.

Several Indian companies are exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production in defence sector, including in civil and defence aeronautics and next generation drone technologies, he said.

An Indian company has partnered with a Romanian company for investment in explosive production, George said.

He said the president’s visit reaffirms the importance that India attaches to its partnership with Romania and will impart fresh momentum to bilateral engagement, on engagement with the EU as well as collaboration at multilateral fora.

The visit opens a new chapter in India-Romania relations, George said.

“Both presidents also discussed cooperation in fight against terrorism. Romania has supported India in the fight against terrorism and had strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack,” he said.

The two nations discussed and reviewed bilateral cooperation in a broad range of sectors, including trade and investment, defence, renewable energy, digital technologies, science and technology, IT, critical minerals, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, education, sports, culture and mobility, George said.

He said Romania, being a member of the European Union, offers huge scope for Indian companies to produce for the domestic as well as for the broader European market.

“With the presence of around 1,000 companies in Romania (560 directly registered and 500 more registered in other European countries but operating from Romania) will create long term opportunities,” George added.

He said Romania is a key Black Sea state and has emerged as an important logistics and connectivity hub.

Due to the geostrategic location, transport and energy corridors, Romania is keen to position itself as a gateway for Indian businesses to the wider European region, the top diplomat said.

“Overall, the visit marked an important milestone in India-Romania relations, a new chapter underscoring our shared commitment to building a modern, forward-looking and comprehensive partnership,” he said. PTI AKV GSP GSP

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