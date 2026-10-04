India Pharma Plant In Ukraine Hit By Russian Drone, Suffers Heavy Damage; One Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian drone strike hit a Ukraine pharmaceutical plant, killing one.

The Sumy plant, linked to India, suffered extensive damage.

Operational during war, facility now faces significant financial losses.

A major pharmaceutical plant linked to India’s Kusum Group in Ukraine’s Sumy has been hit by a Russian drone strike, killing one person and injuring several others. According to an NDTV report, the attack caused extensive damage to the facility’s main building, with a large section of the structure almost completely destroyed. Smoke was seen billowing from the site in videos and photographs following the strike. Authorities are assessing the casualties and damage, with the toll potentially changing as rescue and relief operations continue at the industrial facility.

Plant Suffers Major Damage

The Sumy facility remained operational throughout much of the Russia-Ukraine war, but the latest strike is expected to cause substantial losses for the company. Initial estimates suggest the damage could be worth at least Rs 400 crore.

Local authorities are assessing the extent of destruction and the number of casualties. Images from the aftermath showed a large plume of smoke rising from the plant, while rescue teams worked at the site.

The Kusum Group began its business in Ukraine in 1994 as a distributor of Indian medicines. In 2002, it stopped distributing products made by other companies and began marketing medicines under its own brands.

The group later expanded into manufacturing. It opened its first manufacturing facility in India in 2007, followed by the Sumy pharmaceutical plant in 2009. Two additional manufacturing facilities were subsequently established in India.

Indian Roots, Global Reach

The Kusum Group says it manufactures more than 50 medicines, most of them generic drugs, and sells its products in more than nine countries. Key markets include Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines.

The company describes itself as a Ukrainian pharmaceutical business with Indian roots. Despite the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine, production at its Sumy facility had continued.

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Russia Steps Up Drone Strikes

Russia has increasingly relied on Shahed drones in its attacks on Ukraine, particularly since the summer. Dozens are being launched daily, presenting a challenge for Ukrainian air defences because interceptor drones can struggle to match their speed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine this week announced the first wartime use of its domestically developed FP-7 ballistic missile. Kyiv says the missile has a range of around 250 kilometres, as Russian drone attacks continue across the country.

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