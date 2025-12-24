A fresh controversy has engulfed the Oxford Union after its Pakistani president, Moosa Harraj, was accused of orchestrating what critics called a publicity stunt—allowing Pakistan to claim a “win” in a debate that was never formally conducted. The episode has reignited long-standing India–Pakistan tensions within one of the world’s most prestigious debating institutions and raised questions about fairness, process, and political theatrics.

While social media posts and statements suggested Pakistan had emerged victorious, students and observers pointed out that no official debate on the motion had actually taken place under Oxford Union rules.

A Real Debate That Told A Different Story

Contrary to claims of a walkover, a legitimate student-led debate on the same motion had already been held in November at Oxford University. In that contest, the Indian side, led by Mumbai-born law student Viraansh Bhanushali, was widely seen as having outperformed Moosa Harraj and his team.

Another Indian speaker, Kautilya Pandit, drew attention for his forceful dismantling of Pakistan’s arguments on Kashmir. Recalling the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, he described it as the wiping out of centuries of history. His remarks were uncompromising, as he stated that people ultimately face the consequences of their actions and recalled Pakistan’s defeat in 1971, noting that 93,000 soldiers had surrendered, as per a report on Times of India. He further criticised Pakistan’s military leadership, asserting that it was the only country where generals were awarded more medals despite losing. Clips of Pandit’s speech quickly spread online, drawing international attention.

26/11 Shadow & Personal Testimony

For Bhanushali, the debate went beyond geopolitics. Speaking just a day after the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he recounted the trauma of growing up in a city under siege, as reported by NDTV. He spoke of the 2008 attacks carried out by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan, which killed more than 250 people, weaving personal experience into a broader rebuttal of Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism.

Harraj, who led the Pakistani side, is the son of Pakistan’s federal defence production minister Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj.

Delayed Invitations, Fresh Allegations

The controversy followed a similar episode last month when Pakistan again claimed “victory,” alleging India had withdrawn. Indian invitees, including Advocate J Sai Deepak and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, later revealed that invitations to the Indian side were issued so late that participation became impossible, reported India Today. Deepak condemned the move, saying Pakistan had turned “even a prestigious institution like the Oxford Union into a pigsty.”

Despite the noise, the genuine student debate did take place, with its video released on December 18. The footage showed a serious but respectful exchange, with Bhanushali and Harraj addressing each other as “friends.” Still, tempers flared when Harraj accused Bhanushali of reflecting an Indian habit of blaming Pakistan for “almost anything—from a breakup to being punched in the face by a mobster.”