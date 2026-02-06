Trump Reiterates Claim On Stopping India-Pakistan War Despite Repeated Denial By New Delhi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Reiterates Claim On Stopping India-Pakistan War Despite Repeated Denial By New Delhi

He also stated he ended other conflicts globally. This claim, made over 90 times since May 2023, has been consistently denied by India, which maintains no third-party mediation occurred.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

New York/Washington, Feb 6 (PTI) US President Donald Trump repeated twice in a single day the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last year.

"In one year, I've ended eight raging wars, such as (the war between) Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

Later, in a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated the claim that he stopped a nuclear war from breaking out between India and Pakistan.

"The United States is the most powerful Country in the World. I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before. We are even adding Battleships, which are 100 times more powerful than the ones that roamed the Seas during World War II -- The Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others. I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine," Trump posted.

The US President has claimed over 90 times that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. He has been making the assertion repeatedly, on various platforms in the US and around the world, since May 10 last year when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington. India has consistently denied any third-party intervention. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Feb 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
