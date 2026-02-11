US Trade Office Deletes Map Showing PoK, Aksai Chin Within India’s Borders After Online Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a significant U-turn, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has deleted a map of India that depicted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin within India’s borders. The map had sparked surprise and debate, as official US maps have traditionally shown PoK separately to accommodate Pakistan’s objections.

The map was posted last week alongside the announcement of the India–US trade deal. It showed PoK and Aksai Chin as part of India, prompting speculation over whether it was an error or a signal of a new phase in bilateral ties. Bringing the debate to a close, the USTR has now removed the post enThis followed eased trade tensions and tariff reductions between the US and India. India consistently asserts that all of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

Departure From Past US Practice

Previously, US government maps generally depicted PoK separately, reflecting Pakistan’s claim over the region. However, the now-deleted map did not show any such distinction and placed all disputed territories within India’s boundaries.

The development came at a time when trade tensions between the two countries had recently eased. India and the US have agreed to reduce tariffs, with Washington cutting duties on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, the lowest among Asian countries. The move is seen as opening the door for deeper economic cooperation.

The removed map also showed Aksai Chin, a region in eastern Ladakh that China claims but India disputes as part of India.

India’s Consistent Position

India has repeatedly maintained that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has consistently objected to incorrect depictions of India’s boundaries, particularly concerning Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, by the US State Department and other international agencies.