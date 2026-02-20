Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndia Joins Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Meet In Washington As Observer

India Joins Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Meet In Washington As Observer

India joined Trump’s Board of Peace meeting in Washington as an observer while keeping its decision on formal membership under review.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 07:32 AM (IST)

India on Thursday (February 19) attended the first meeting of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace on Gaza in Washington, D.C., taking part in the discussions as an “observer” nation. 

As per the official attendee list released by the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, India was represented at the high-level gathering by Namgya Khampa, Chargé d’affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. 

New Delhi has not yet formally signed on to the Board of Peace, an initiative spearheaded by Trump to supervise Gaza’s reconstruction and future governance framework.  

India Maintains Cautious Distance 

Despite receiving an invitation earlier, India has so far refrained from confirming full membership of the Board. The country also did not participate in the organisation’s launch event held in Davos in January. 

 On February 12, the Ministry of External Affairs indicated that the proposal was still under review, signalling a measured and cautious approach from New Delhi regarding the initiative. 

Nearly 50 Nations Take Part 

The Washington meeting saw participation from officials representing close to 50 countries. Of these, 27 nations including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are already members of the Board. 

Other participants, among them India and the European Union, attended in observer capacity. 

Trump had first introduced the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, asserting that "everyone wants to be a part" of the proposed body. 

Board Positioned as Potential UN Alternative 

The Board of Peace is widely viewed as a possible competitor to the United Nations. Trump has previously suggested the new body “might” replace the UN, while also criticising the global organisation for falling short of expectations. 

Originally conceived to monitor the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and support Gaza’s rebuilding, the Board’s proposed scope has since expanded significantly. 

Funding Commitments Announced 

During the Washington meeting, Trump highlighted that member countries have together pledged $7 billion toward a Gaza reconstruction fund intended to support rebuilding efforts once Hamas disarms an outcome that remains uncertain amid continuing tensions. 

The US president also stated that the United States would contribute $10 billion to the initiative, though details regarding the funding source or potential congressional approval were not provided. 

Related Video

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump PM Modi Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’ Meet Board Of Peace Meeting Washington
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Joins Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Meet In Washington As Observer
India Joins Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Meet In Washington As Observer
World
India Participates As Observer At US Board Of Peace Gathering
India Participates As Observer At US Board Of Peace Gathering
World
Seal Meaningful Deal Or Face Consequences: Trump Warns Iran, Sets Deadline
Seal Meaningful Deal Or Face Consequences: Trump Warns Iran, Sets Deadline
World
'11 Expensive Jets Shot Down': Trump Revives India-Pak ‘War Stopped’ Claim With New Twist
'11 Expensive Jets Shot Down': Trump Revives India-Pak ‘War Stopped’ Claim With New Twist
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget