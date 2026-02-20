India Joins Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Meet In Washington As Observer

India on Thursday (February 19) attended the first meeting of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace on Gaza in Washington, D.C., taking part in the discussions as an “observer” nation.

As per the official attendee list released by the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, India was represented at the high-level gathering by Namgya Khampa, Chargé d’affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.

New Delhi has not yet formally signed on to the Board of Peace, an initiative spearheaded by Trump to supervise Gaza’s reconstruction and future governance framework.

India Maintains Cautious Distance

Despite receiving an invitation earlier, India has so far refrained from confirming full membership of the Board. The country also did not participate in the organisation’s launch event held in Davos in January.

On February 12, the Ministry of External Affairs indicated that the proposal was still under review, signalling a measured and cautious approach from New Delhi regarding the initiative.

Nearly 50 Nations Take Part

The Washington meeting saw participation from officials representing close to 50 countries. Of these, 27 nations including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are already members of the Board.

Other participants, among them India and the European Union, attended in observer capacity.

Trump had first introduced the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, asserting that "everyone wants to be a part" of the proposed body.

Board Positioned as Potential UN Alternative

The Board of Peace is widely viewed as a possible competitor to the United Nations. Trump has previously suggested the new body “might” replace the UN, while also criticising the global organisation for falling short of expectations.

Originally conceived to monitor the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and support Gaza’s rebuilding, the Board’s proposed scope has since expanded significantly.

Funding Commitments Announced

During the Washington meeting, Trump highlighted that member countries have together pledged $7 billion toward a Gaza reconstruction fund intended to support rebuilding efforts once Hamas disarms an outcome that remains uncertain amid continuing tensions.

The US president also stated that the United States would contribute $10 billion to the initiative, though details regarding the funding source or potential congressional approval were not provided.