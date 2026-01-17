Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDeveloping India’s Northeast Is ‘Delicate, Difficult’ Matter, Says Japan

Developing India’s Northeast Is ‘Delicate, Difficult’ Matter, Says Japan

Japan and India have agreed to deepen cooperation on economic security, supply chains and infrastructure development during the 18th Japan-India Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

By : Nayanima Basu | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi concluded his two-day visit to India. As the visit came at a time when both countries been subjected to Trump’s tariff measures, New Delhi and Japan focussed on economic security during the 18th Japan-India Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

India-Japan Ties

Japan has said while it is keen and actively focussing on infrastructure development of Northeast India, it continues to remain a “delicate and difficult” matter even as the region continues to witness ethnic struggles and insurgency. The matter was discussed during the 18th Japan-India Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue that was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi. 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi yesterday evening. Japan is a key development partner in the infrastructure of Northeast India, providing substantial Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This is a cornerstone of the India-Japan Act East Forum and focuses primarily on enhancing connectivity in the region to link it with Southeast Asia.

The matter was discussed during a two-hour long meeting between both the foreign ministers. According to a readout issued by the Foreign Ministry of Japan, both sides decided “to enhance cooperation in broader regions, including through the intellectual dialogue to improve connectivity of North Eastern India and surrounding region as well as the Japan-India Act East Forum, and also concurred to establish a framework of policy dialogue on South Asia.”

“Japan is a neural state… We are keen on infrastructure development of Northeast India. But this is a difficult and delicate issue. We are discussing this with India,” Toshihiro Kitamura, Spokesperson of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, told ABP Live on being asked about the recent spate of tensions in Manipur and also the issue of porous border with Myanmar, which is currently being ruled by the junta.

He also said that both sides have, therefore, decided to launch certain initiative which will seek to increase private sector participation in the projects underway in the Northeast.

The spokesperson also added that Tokyo plans to hold an ‘Act East Asia’ forum later this year that will lay out its plan on developing the northeast region. Some of the key projects in the Northeast in which Japan is involved include the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge (India's longest river bridge) connecting Assam and Meghalaya, and the Aizawl-Tuipang highway in Mizoram, which links to the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) in Myanmar.
Japan is India's only foreign development partner with such a significant, large-scale presence in the Northeast. The India-Japan Act East Forum, established in 2017, serves as the primary mechanism for coordinating and accelerating these development projects.

Japan & India Vow Economic Security

India and Japan have decided to collaborate more closely on supply chains linkages for which both foreign ministers announced the launch of ‘Japan–India Private-Sector Dialogue on Economic Security’ within the first quarter of this year “in order to translate into concrete actions mainly in the five priority areas identified during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan (semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communication technology, clean energy and pharmaceuticals),” said readout issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry. This will be ndia and Japan have decided to collaborate more closely on supply chains linkages followed by the holding of the second Japan–India Dialogue on Economic Security at the earliest date, the statement said.

This comes at a time when both India and Japan have come under US President Donald Trump’s severe tariff actions. Both sides have decided to also convene at an early date the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Mineral Resources based on the Japan–India Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in the Field of Mineral Resources.

Under the ‘Japan–India AI Cooperation Initiative (JAI)’ both ministers planned to establish the Japan–India AI Strategic Dialogue to promote concrete cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence. Minister Motegi also stated that Japan will participate ‘AI Impact Summit’ to be hosted by India in February this year. He also said that Japan would invite 500 highly skilled AI professionals from India by 2030 to promote joint research, which was welcomed by Minister Jaishankar.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary focus of the 18th Japan-India Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue?

The dialogue primarily focused on economic security, especially in light of recent tariff measures affecting both countries.

What is Japan's role in Northeast India's infrastructure development?

Japan is a key development partner, providing Official Development Assistance (ODA) through JICA to enhance connectivity in the Northeast region.

How are India and Japan planning to enhance economic security cooperation?

They are launching a Private-Sector Dialogue on Economic Security and a Joint Working Group on Mineral Resources, focusing on areas like semiconductors and clean energy.

What initiative is being taken to promote cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) between Japan and India?

They plan to establish a Japan-India AI Strategic Dialogue and Japan will invite 500 skilled AI professionals from India by 2030 for joint research.

About the author Nayanima Basu

Nayanima Basu is an independent journalist writing on international relations and strategic affairs for ABP Live English. Basu is also the author of 'The Fall of Kabul: Despatches From Chaos'.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar Foreign Minister PM Modi Japan INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
World
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
World
‘Voting For A Hindu Is Haram’: Bangladesh Clerics’ Remarks Ahead Of Polls Spark Outrage
‘Voting For A Hindu Is Haram’: Bangladesh Clerics’ Remarks Ahead Of Polls Spark Outrage
World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget