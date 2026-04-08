'Expeditiously Exit': India Issues Fresh Warnings For Indians After US-Iran Truce Announced

Indian nationals in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit the country. They should coordinate with the Embassy and use the designated routes.
India Issues Fresh Advisory As US-Iran Ceasefire Emerges, Urges Nationals To ‘Expeditiously Exit’ Iran
India has advised its nationals in Iran to “expeditiously exit” via embassy routes after a US-Iran two-week ceasefire, warning against approaching borders without prior coordination.
India on Wesday issued a fresh advisory, urging its nationals in Iran to “expeditiously exit” the conflict-hit country after the United States and Iran announced two-week ceasefire.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy advised citizens to leave via designated routes and avoid approaching international land borders without prior coordination.
What Is Written In Advisory?
"In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy," the post read.
The advisory further clarified that no attempt should be made to cross any international border without prior consultation with the Embassy.
⚠️ Advisory as on 08 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/pusFQIAKKI— India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 8, 2026
"It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy," the post read. The embassy also shared emergency contact numbers and an email helpline for assistance.
The embassy had earlier issued an advisory on Tuesday evening, advising its nationals in Iran to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours. The advisory came after US President Donald Trump warned that a "whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran does not meet his 8 pm Eastern Time deadline (5:30 am Indian time, Wednesday) to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest advisory for Indian nationals in Iran?
What are the conditions for the US-Iran ceasefire?
The two-week ceasefire is conditional on Iran ensuring the immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This pause aims to facilitate negotiations and a potential long-term peace deal.