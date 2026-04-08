'Expeditiously Exit': India Issues Fresh Warnings For Indians After US-Iran Truce Announced

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India on Wesday issued a fresh advisory, urging its nationals in Iran to “expeditiously exit” the conflict-hit country after the United States and Iran announced two-week ceasefire.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy advised citizens to leave via designated routes and avoid approaching international land borders without prior coordination.

What Is Written In Advisory?

"In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy," the post read.

The advisory further clarified that no attempt should be made to cross any international border without prior consultation with the Embassy.

⚠️ Advisory as on 08 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/pusFQIAKKI — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 8, 2026

"It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy," the post read. The embassy also shared emergency contact numbers and an email helpline for assistance.

The embassy had earlier issued an advisory on Tuesday evening, advising its nationals in Iran to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours. The advisory came after US President Donald Trump warned that a "whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran does not meet his 8 pm Eastern Time deadline (5:30 am Indian time, Wednesday) to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

US-Iran Announce Two-Week Ceasefire

The advisory comes hours after a two-week ceasefire was announced between United States and Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed discussions with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, who urged restraint. The ceasefire is conditional on Iran ensuring the immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said that the US would suspend strikes for two weeks, describing it as a “two-sided” ceasefire aimed at facilitating negotiations. He added that Washington had received a 10-point proposal from Tehran, which he considers a workable basis for a broader agreement to end the conflict. The pause in hostilities is intended to allow both sides to finalise a long-term peace deal, with Trump claiming that most key issues have already been addressed and that a resolution may be within reach. The situation escalated after Donald Trump warned of severe consequences if Iran failed to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Around 9,000 Indians were in Iran at the start of the conflict, with approximately 1,800 having returned so far.