'Expeditiously Exit': India Issues Fresh Warnings For Indians After US-Iran Truce Announced

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HomeNewsWorldIndia Issues Fresh Advisory As US-Iran Ceasefire Emerges, Urges Nationals To ‘Expeditiously Exit’ Iran

India Issues Fresh Advisory As US-Iran Ceasefire Emerges, Urges Nationals To ‘Expeditiously Exit’ Iran

India has advised its nationals in Iran to “expeditiously exit” via embassy routes after a US-Iran two-week ceasefire, warning against approaching borders without prior coordination.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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India on Wesday issued a fresh advisory, urging its nationals in Iran to “expeditiously exit” the conflict-hit country after the United States and Iran announced two-week ceasefire. 

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy advised citizens to leave via designated routes and avoid approaching international land borders without prior coordination.

What Is Written In Advisory?

"In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy," the post read. 

The advisory further clarified that no attempt should be made to cross any international border without prior consultation with the Embassy.

"It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy," the post read. The embassy also shared emergency contact numbers and an email helpline for assistance.

The embassy had earlier issued an advisory on Tuesday evening, advising its nationals in Iran to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours. The advisory came after US President Donald Trump warned that a "whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran does not meet his 8 pm Eastern Time deadline (5:30 am Indian time, Wednesday) to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

US-Iran Announce Two-Week Ceasefire

The advisory comes hours after a two-week ceasefire was announced between United States and Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed discussions with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, who urged restraint. The ceasefire is conditional on Iran ensuring the immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said that the US would suspend strikes for two weeks, describing it as a “two-sided” ceasefire aimed at facilitating negotiations. He added that Washington had received a 10-point proposal from Tehran, which he considers a workable basis for a broader agreement to end the conflict.

The pause in hostilities is intended to allow both sides to finalise a long-term peace deal, with Trump claiming that most key issues have already been addressed and that a resolution may be within reach.

The situation escalated after Donald Trump warned of severe consequences if Iran failed to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Around 9,000 Indians were in Iran at the start of the conflict, with approximately 1,800 having returned so far.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest advisory for Indian nationals in Iran?

Indian nationals in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit the country. They should coordinate with the Embassy and use the designated routes.

What are the conditions for the US-Iran ceasefire?

The two-week ceasefire is conditional on Iran ensuring the immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This pause aims to facilitate negotiations and a potential long-term peace deal.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Issues Advisory US Strikes Iran West Asia Conflict Us Iran Ceasefire US Iran War India In Iran Two Week Ceasefire
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