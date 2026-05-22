Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘India Is A Great Ally’: Marco Rubio Begins First India Visit As US Secretary Of State

‘India Is A Great Ally’: Marco Rubio Begins First India Visit As US Secretary Of State

Speaking ahead of the visit on Friday, Rubio said, “There’s a lot to work on with India, they’re a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them, so this is an important trip.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting India for talks.
  • Blinken will meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday.
  • He will also attend the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday expressed excitement over the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India.

“Just got a call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio — he’s taking off for India right now! Excited for this important trip!” Gor wrote on X.

Rubio To Hold Talks With Jaishankar

Rubio is scheduled to hold extensive discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday.

The top US diplomat will also participate in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the visit on Friday, Rubio said, “There’s a lot to work on with India, they’re a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them, so this is an important trip.”

Visits To Kolkata, Agra And Jaipur Expected

Apart from official engagements in the national capital, Rubio is also expected to travel to Kolkata, Agra and Jaipur, according to sources familiar with the matter, PTI reported.

This will be Rubio’s first visit to India since assuming office as secretary of state last year.

Quad Meeting To Focus On Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Jaishankar will host his counterparts — Penny Wong of Australia, Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan, and Rubio — at Hyderabad House for the upcoming Quad meeting.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions will build on the July 2025 meeting held in Washington and remain aligned with the Quad’s shared objective of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The ministers are expected to review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, discuss strengthening cooperation in key areas, and exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and other global issues of mutual interest.

West Asia Crisis Also On Agenda

Both sides are also expected to discuss the ongoing crisis in West Asia and its economic implications, particularly concerns related to energy supplies.

The foreign ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States are also scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with Jaishankar and are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry added.

Before You Go

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is visiting India?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting India. He is expected to hold discussions with Indian leaders and participate in the Quad foreign ministers' meeting.

What is the purpose of the visit?

The visit aims to strengthen the alliance and partnership between the US and India. Discussions will focus on Indo-Pacific cooperation and other global issues.

What is the Quad meeting about?

The Quad foreign ministers' meeting will focus on ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. It will also review progress on initiatives and discuss cooperation in key areas.

Besides New Delhi, where else is Secretary Rubio expected to visit?

Sources indicate that Secretary Rubio is also expected to travel to Kolkata, Agra, and Jaipur during his visit to India.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 May 2026 11:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio India Is A Great Ally Marco Rubio India Visit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘India Is A Great Ally’: Marco Rubio Begins First India Visit As US Secretary Of State
‘India Is A Great Ally’: Marco Rubio Begins First India Visit As US Secretary Of State
World
Two Indian Climbers Die While Returning From Mount Everest Summit
Two Indian Climbers Die While Returning From Mount Everest Summit
World
US-Iran Talks Show Signs Of Progress, But Uranium, Hormuz Remain Key Hurdles
US-Iran Talks Show Signs Of Progress, But Uranium, Hormuz Remain Key Hurdles
World
Germany's Far-Right AfD Vows To 'Make History'
Germany's Far-Right AfD Vows To 'Make History'
Advertisement

Videos

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws
Heatwave crisis: Severe heat dome grips North India as temperatures soar up to 48°C
Law and order situation: Lucknow fort dispute escalates between Pasi and Muslim communities
Twisha Case: High Court to Hear Samar Singh’s Anticipatory Bail Plea at 2:30 PM
Major Break in Twisha Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Government Recommends CBI Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rama Krishna Sreepada
Rama Krishna Sreepada
India's Next Cyber Threat Won't Be Hacked. It Will Be Engineered
Opinion
Embed widget