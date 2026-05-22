‘India Is A Great Ally’: Marco Rubio Begins First India Visit As US Secretary Of State

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday expressed excitement over the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India.

“Just got a call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio — he’s taking off for India right now! Excited for this important trip!” Gor wrote on X.

Rubio To Hold Talks With Jaishankar

Rubio is scheduled to hold extensive discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday.

The top US diplomat will also participate in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the visit on Friday, Rubio said, “There’s a lot to work on with India, they’re a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them, so this is an important trip.”

Visits To Kolkata, Agra And Jaipur Expected

Apart from official engagements in the national capital, Rubio is also expected to travel to Kolkata, Agra and Jaipur, according to sources familiar with the matter, PTI reported.

This will be Rubio’s first visit to India since assuming office as secretary of state last year.

Quad Meeting To Focus On Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Jaishankar will host his counterparts — Penny Wong of Australia, Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan, and Rubio — at Hyderabad House for the upcoming Quad meeting.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions will build on the July 2025 meeting held in Washington and remain aligned with the Quad’s shared objective of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The ministers are expected to review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, discuss strengthening cooperation in key areas, and exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and other global issues of mutual interest.

West Asia Crisis Also On Agenda

Both sides are also expected to discuss the ongoing crisis in West Asia and its economic implications, particularly concerns related to energy supplies.

The foreign ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States are also scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with Jaishankar and are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry added.