US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting India. He is expected to hold discussions with Indian leaders and participate in the Quad foreign ministers' meeting.
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‘India Is A Great Ally’: Marco Rubio Begins First India Visit As US Secretary Of State
Speaking ahead of the visit on Friday, Rubio said, “There’s a lot to work on with India, they’re a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them, so this is an important trip.”
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting India for talks.
- Blinken will meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday.
- He will also attend the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is visiting India?
What is the purpose of the visit?
The visit aims to strengthen the alliance and partnership between the US and India. Discussions will focus on Indo-Pacific cooperation and other global issues.
What is the Quad meeting about?
The Quad foreign ministers' meeting will focus on ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. It will also review progress on initiatives and discuss cooperation in key areas.
Besides New Delhi, where else is Secretary Rubio expected to visit?
Sources indicate that Secretary Rubio is also expected to travel to Kolkata, Agra, and Jaipur during his visit to India.
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