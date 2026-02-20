Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Exploring Oil Supply Options, Says US Envoy Sergio Gore Amid Pax Silica Push

India Exploring Oil Supply Options, Says US Envoy Sergio Gore Amid Pax Silica Push

US envoy says India is diversifying oil sources as Pax Silica ties deepen; trade deal with US may be signed soon.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 02:37 PM (IST)

India joined the US-led strategic alliance ‘Pax Silica’ on Friday (February 20, 2026), with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gore making key remarks on the India-US trade deal and New Delhi’s oil sourcing strategy. 

Gore said India is working to diversify its crude oil purchases, even as Washington continues to discourage countries from buying Russian oil. 

India-US Trade Deal Likely Soon 

Speaking about bilateral ties, Gore indicated that an India-US trade agreement could be signed in the near future. 

He said, "There is a strong possibility that the India-US trade deal will be signed soon. We are taking relations between the two countries to the next level." 

Referring to cooperation under Pax Silica and defence ties, he added that both nations have significant opportunities to work together. 

Gore further said, "Both countries have immense opportunities to work together. Both sides have resolved long-standing differences. This deal is not just about tariffs and trade, but about a commitment by two democratic nations to grow together rather than merely trade." 

‘India Diversifying Oil Options’ 

During an interview with Reuters at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Gore said India is expanding its energy sourcing strategy. 

He said, "India is working to diversify its options for purchasing oil. They are in talks regarding buying oil from Venezuela." 

In an interview with ANI, he added, "There has been an understanding on the oil issue. India has diversified in the oil sector. This is not India’s issue. The United States does not want anyone to buy Russian oil. The President has been clear about this — he wants this war (Russia-Ukraine) to end so that peace can be established." 

Russia Rejects Trump’s Claim 

US President Donald Trump recently claimed that India had agreed to stop buying oil from Russia. However, India has not issued any official confirmation on the matter. 

Russia has also stated that it has received no such communication from New Delhi. India has repeatedly maintained that it will continue purchasing affordable oil in the interest of its citizens, while also considering increasing imports from Venezuela. 

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
India Us Trade Agreement Pax Silica US Envoy Sergio Gore
