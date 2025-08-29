Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil

'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil

US Senator Lindsey Graham slammed India, China, and Brazil for purchasing Russian oil, alleging that the move has resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians in Ukraine.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 07:17 AM (IST)
US Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday slammed countries still buying oil from Russia and hinted that such nations will face consequences, saying that "India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin".

He singled out India, China, and Brazil, accusing them of indirectly fueling civilian deaths and asked how these countries feel about their purchases causing deaths of innocent civilians.

In a post on X, the US Senator wrote: "India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin's war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon, too."

Graham's remarks came after Russia launched a barrage of missiles on Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least 10 people and injuring nearly 48 peole. European Union's diplomatic mission in the city was also damaged in the strikes, according to reports from Euro News.

Following the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to X to condemn the attack, saying that it was "another massive attack against our cities and communities." He stated that survivors were being pulled out from the rubble of a residential building.

"At least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday critised the US for its "unjustified and unreasonable" tariffs on Indian goods. His reaction came in response to Trump administration increasing tariffs to over 50 per cent as a penalty for India's purchase of Russian oil.

"What we are concerned about is that red lines are primarily in the interest of our farmers and, to some extent, our small producers. So when people pronounce that we have succeeded or failed, we as a government are committed to defending the interests of our farmers and small producers. We are determined on that. That's not something we can compromise," Jaishankar said.

 

