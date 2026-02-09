Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'National Interest Drives Our Decision': Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Imports

India will diversify energy imports, balancing Russian and US oil amid trade deal, says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India will continue to maintain and diversify multiple sources of energy to ensure stability, with national interest guiding all purchases, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday amid controversy over Russian crude imports as part of a trade deal with the US. Misri, speaking at a media briefing, noted that India is not only one of the world’s largest energy consumers but also a stabilizing factor in global energy markets.

National Interest Guides Energy Choices

Misri said business and government decisions on energy imports will consider adequate availability, fair pricing, supply reliability, risk assessment, logistics, and corporate accountability. “What I can firmly and confidently say is that national interest will be the guiding factor in our choices,” Misri emphasised. The foreign secretary explained India imports crude from dozens of countries and is neither dependent on any single source nor intends to be. Source mix may vary with market conditions.

He added that India, which imports almost 85% of its energy, is concerned about inflation driven by energy costs and prioritizes affordable, reliable access for consumers.

US Trade Deal & Russian Oil

Misri is the first official to comment following the executive order by former US President Donald Trump, which removed a 25% punitive tariff on Indian exports on the condition that India halts Russian oil purchases. India increased Russian crude imports after sanctions were imposed by the US and allies in 2022, with Russian oil rising from under 1% to 35–40% of India’s crude basket. Recent weeks show Russian oil accounting for less than 25% of imports, while US energy imports grew nearly 31% in December 2025 compared to December 2024.

Global Stability & Shared Interests

Trump’s executive order also specified India would purchase US goods worth $500 billion over five years, including energy, and warned that the 25% levy could be reimposed if India resumed Russian oil imports. Misri highlighted that uncertainties in the global economy have impacted energy stability and that India, alongside other nations, shares the goal of ensuring stable energy prices and secure supplies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What guides India's energy import decisions?

India's energy import decisions are guided by national interest, ensuring adequate availability, fair pricing, and supply reliability.

Does India rely on a single source for its energy imports?

No, India imports crude from dozens of countries and is not dependent on any single source. The source mix can vary with market conditions.

What is India's stance on Russian oil imports?

India increased Russian crude imports after sanctions but recent imports show Russian oil accounting for less than 25% of India's total imports.

Why is India concerned about energy costs?

India, which imports almost 85% of its energy, is concerned about inflation driven by energy costs and prioritizes affordable, reliable access for consumers.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
Vikram Misri Russian Oil Imports US Trade Deal Trump Executive Order Indian Crude Purchases
