India A ‘Dominant Country’ Driving Talent And Investment, Says US Congressman

US Congressman Rich McCormick, a member of former President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, has said that India plays a far more significant role than Pakistan in driving investments between the two countries, warning that Washington would face serious consequences if it alienated New Delhi.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on January 12, McCormick said Pakistan, despite its large population, does not contribute meaningfully to bilateral investment flows with the United States.

“Pakistan is a country with 300 million people. But you don’t see it bringing investments into America. India not only takes investments, but it also brings investments into the United States,” he said.

‘India Emerging As A Dominant Country’

McCormick said India’s economic growth and expanding influence were making it a dominant force across multiple regions, with its growing middle class beginning to shape global markets.

“Talent matters, and India is supplying a tremendous amount of talent. Not just in exporting talented people, but also in what they are filling in,” he added.

He cautioned that the United States could be in “big trouble” if it distanced itself from India. “If America embraces Indians as friends, we will have peace and prosperity. If we alienate them, it is going to be a big trouble for all of us,” McCormick said.

Trade Frictions Do Not Undermine Strategic Partnership: Ami Bera

McCormick’s remarks come at a time when India–US relations have faced strain over trade and tariff-related issues. However, Democratic Congressman Ami Bera, who was also present at the CSIS event, said both countries remain committed to a long-term strategic and economic partnership.

Bera said that while disagreements persist over tariffs, visas and market access, the broader relationship continues to move forward. “We’re playing the long game,” he said.

Highlighting investment trends, Bera said US companies continue to prioritise India over Pakistan. “You don’t see American companies making multibillion-dollar investments in Pakistan. That’s all happening in India,” he said.

Strategic Logic Of Cooperation ‘Overwhelming’

Despite ongoing frictions, both lawmakers underlined that the strategic logic of cooperation between India and the United States remains compelling, extending beyond short-term economic disputes.

They stressed that shared economic interests, talent exchange and long-term geopolitical considerations continue to anchor the bilateral relationship.