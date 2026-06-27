Indian Confidence In US Hits 25-Year Low As Trump Ratings See Sharp Decline: Survey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian public opinion of US hit 25-year low.

President Trump's confidence reached its 25-year low.

Trump policies regarding tariffs, immigration, aid lacked support.

Public opinion in India towards the United States has witnessed a significant downturn, with confidence in President Donald Trump and overall perceptions of America dropping to their lowest levels in 25 years, according to the latest Pew Research Centre survey for 2026. The findings indicate a marked shift in Indian attitudes, reversing years of generally favourable sentiment towards the United States. While America has traditionally enjoyed strong public support in India, the latest data suggests growing dissatisfaction with both the country's global image and the leadership of President Trump.

US Favourability Drops Sharply Among Indians

The Pew survey found that only 45% of Indians now hold a favourable opinion of the United States, while 31% view the country unfavourably, as per reports. The unfavourable rating is the highest recorded since the research organisation began tracking global public opinion in 2002.

The decline has been swift. In 2025, 54% of Indians expressed a favourable opinion of the US, compared to just 19% who viewed it negatively. The latest figures represent a notable deterioration in America's standing within a year.

Confidence in President Donald Trump has also weakened considerably. Only 39% of Indian respondents said they had confidence in his leadership, making it the lowest rating received by any US president among Indian respondents over the past quarter century. Last year's survey had placed Trump's confidence rating at 52%.

Obama Era Remains High Point For US Image

The survey highlights how dramatically perceptions have changed over the years. Even during controversial moments such as the Iraq War, the United States maintained relatively strong public support in India, with favourability reaching 71% in 2005.

The highest levels of goodwill came during former President Barack Obama's tenure. In 2009, 76% of Indians viewed the United States favourably, while confidence in Obama stood at 77%. Those positive ratings remained consistently high throughout much of his presidency, underscoring the contrast with current public opinion.

The latest survey suggests that America's image in India has undergone a substantial transformation compared to the optimism seen during the Obama years.

ALSO READ: When An Indian Passport Isn't Enough, How Does An Indian Prove They Are Indian?

Foreign Policy Decisions Draw Limited Support

Several of President Trump's policy decisions received limited backing from Indian respondents. His global tariff strategy was among the measures that failed to gain widespread approval.

The survey also found low levels of support for Trump's handling of major international issues. Only 17% approved of his approach to Venezuela, while 28% supported his policy towards Iran.

Immigration restrictions introduced by the Trump administration were also viewed unfavourably, with just 32% of respondents expressing support.

ALSO READ: Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Likely This Week? 'Team Nabin' In Final Phase, Shah Meets Murmu

International Aid And Global Conflicts Shape Perceptions

Other foreign policy decisions appear to have further influenced public opinion. Trump's move to shut down international aid programmes, including USAID, received limited support among Indian respondents.

His handling of the wars in Gaza and Ukraine also failed to resonate with many surveyed, contributing to an overall decline in confidence in US leadership.