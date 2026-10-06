'Completely Unacceptable': India Slams Russia After Black Sea Ship Strike Injures Indian Sailor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India condemned Black Sea attack, an Indian national injured.

Jaishankar called civilian shipping attacks

Ukraine attributed the vessel strike to Russian drones.

All three Indian crew members aboard vessel confirmed safe.

India has condemned the attack on a commercial cargo vessel in the Black Sea after two foreign nationals were killed and several crew members were injured, including an Indian national. The vessel, MV ROYAD MAMMADOV, was attacked amid continuing tensions in the Black Sea linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ukraine has blamed Russian drones for the strike.

Jaishankar Condemns Ship Attacks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described attacks targeting civilian shipping as "completely unacceptable" and reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war. Jaishankar said New Delhi has increased its efforts in recent months to help find a resolution to the conflict by maintaining engagement with both Kyiv and Moscow.

"Attack on civilian shipping, from the Black Sea to the Gulf region, is completely unacceptable. The UN is gridlocked, and few countries are resisting its reforms. We maintain that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar said, as per reports.

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Indian Crew Member Injured

The Embassy of India in Romania said it was informed about the attack on MV ROYAD MAMMADOV and was coordinating with authorities to establish more details about the incident. Three Indian nationals were part of the vessel's crew. The embassy later confirmed that all three were safe, although one had sustained injuries and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Romania.

In its initial statement, the Indian mission said, “We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea."

“As per preliminary information, there have been two casualties (foreign nationals), while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members."

The embassy subsequently said, “All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian crew members."

The nationalities of the two people who died in the attack were not immediately known.

Zelenskyy Blames Russian Drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to news agency PTI, said two Russian drones struck the vessel while it was sailing in neutral waters.

Zelenskyy said the ship was carrying corn and was owned by Turkiye. He added that both Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were among those aboard the vessel.

According to the Ukrainian President, the ship's captain was killed in the attack, while the fate of another person was still being determined. Eleven crew members were rescued, with one of them injured, he said.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine had repeatedly put forward concrete proposals aimed at reducing tensions and strengthening security in the Black Sea.

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Black Sea Shipping Under Pressure

The latest attack comes against the backdrop of growing risks for commercial shipping in the Black Sea, a key route for international trade. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has repeatedly disrupted maritime traffic and damaged or threatened port infrastructure in the region. The Black Sea incident comes days after another reported Russian strike affected an Indian-linked facility in Ukraine.

On Sunday, a 52-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical warehouse owned by Indian interests was killed in a Russian strike in Sumy.