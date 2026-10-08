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English NewsNewsWorldIndia Condemns Attacks On Saudi Airports In Abha, Riyadh: 'Completely Unacceptable'

India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Airports In Abha, Riyadh: 'Completely Unacceptable'

India condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Abha airports, calling strikes on civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 03:52 PM (IST)

India on Thursday condemned the recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, calling strikes on civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”. New Delhi said it stands in solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia.

India Condemns Attacks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said the attacks on the two Saudi airports had resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

MEA said: “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable."

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured. We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it said.

India's statement came amid a fresh escalation involving Yemen's Houthi fighters and Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have claimed a series of attacks targeting airports and military installations in the Kingdom.

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Strikes On civilian infrastructure

AFP reported that a series of explosions rang out across Riyadh, the Saudi capital, on Thursday. Diplomats were reportedly told to remain inside their embassies for safety. Residents told the agency that international schools were taking protective measures, and at least one moved its pupils into a basement.

Two people who work in the city's business district said some companies had pulled their employees out of the area.

Riyadh Airport Targeted

On Thursday morning, Yemen's Houthi fighters claimed that they had launched a ballistic missile at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

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The group said it had hit the airport “with precision”. The latest claim came after earlier attacks targeting Saudi airports, including King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport.

Houthi Issues Warning 

In a statement on X, Yahya Saree, the Houthi military's spokesman, claimed the strike interrupted activity at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. He also cautioned international carriers to stay out of Saudi airspace, with the exception of routes over the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, saying those who ignore the warning would face repercussions.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sharply denounced the Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia, warning that any further attack on Mecca would cross a line Islamabad would not accept.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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