Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndia, China Strategic Talks Spotlight Border Peace As Key To Overall Ties Progress

India, China Strategic Talks Spotlight Border Peace As Key To Overall Ties Progress

India, China stress border peace push trade, ties, BRICS cooperation after strategic dialogue in Delhi meeting today now.

By : ANI | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India and China on Tuesday underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations during the Strategic Dialogue held in the national capital. The Strategic Dialogue was held between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who is in India to participate in the BRICS Sherpa Meeting from February 8 to February 10.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues across bilateral, regional, and international affairs, with discussions primarily focusing on recent progress in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties and on ways to advance engagement.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement guidance from their leaders, including the need to approach bilateral issues, particularly trade-related concerns, from a political and strategic perspective.

"Both sides underscored the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations. They reiterated their commitment to implement the guidance provided by their leaders including on the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to approach issues and concerns related to bilateral trade," the statement said.

During the dialogue, Foreign Secretary Misri noted the successful resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and expressed hope for its continued expansion. Both sides also recognised the need to conclude an updated Air Services Agreement at an early stage and agreed to continue taking practical steps to facilitate visa processing and promote people-to-people exchanges.

The discussions also covered multilateral cooperation, including during India's BRICS Chairmanship this year. "The Chinese side expressed its support for a successful BRICS Summit in India. EVFM also conveyed that China understands and respects India's aspirations for UNSC membership," the MEA added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main focus of the Strategic Dialogue between India and China?

The dialogue emphasized the importance of peace and tranquility in border areas for the overall progress of bilateral relations. Discussions also covered stabilizing ties and advancing engagement.

Who represented India and China in the Strategic Dialogue?

India was represented by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and China was represented by Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

What specific agreements or understandings were reached regarding people-to-people exchanges?

Both sides agreed to take practical steps to facilitate visa processing and promote people-to-people exchanges. They also recognized the need to conclude an updated Air Services Agreement.

Did China express support for India's role in BRICS or its UNSC aspirations?

Yes, the Chinese side expressed support for a successful BRICS Summit in India. They also conveyed understanding and respect for India's aspirations for UNSC membership.

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
China INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Dies After falling Into An Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Dies After falling Into An Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
News
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
News
Terrorist Pannun’s SJI Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada, Asset Freeze Ordered
Terrorist Pannun’s SJI Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada, Asset Freeze Ordered
Technology
Anthropic AI Researcher Mrinank Sharma Resigns, Cites AI Safety Concerns & Turns To Poetry
Anthropic AI Researcher Mrinank Sharma Resigns, Cites AI Safety Concerns & Turns To Poetry
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget