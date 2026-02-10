The dialogue emphasized the importance of peace and tranquility in border areas for the overall progress of bilateral relations. Discussions also covered stabilizing ties and advancing engagement.
India, China Strategic Talks Spotlight Border Peace As Key To Overall Ties Progress
India, China stress border peace push trade, ties, BRICS cooperation after strategic dialogue in Delhi meeting today now.
India and China on Tuesday underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations during the Strategic Dialogue held in the national capital. The Strategic Dialogue was held between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who is in India to participate in the BRICS Sherpa Meeting from February 8 to February 10.
According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues across bilateral, regional, and international affairs, with discussions primarily focusing on recent progress in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties and on ways to advance engagement.
Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement guidance from their leaders, including the need to approach bilateral issues, particularly trade-related concerns, from a political and strategic perspective.
"Both sides underscored the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations. They reiterated their commitment to implement the guidance provided by their leaders including on the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to approach issues and concerns related to bilateral trade," the statement said.
During the dialogue, Foreign Secretary Misri noted the successful resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and expressed hope for its continued expansion. Both sides also recognised the need to conclude an updated Air Services Agreement at an early stage and agreed to continue taking practical steps to facilitate visa processing and promote people-to-people exchanges.
The discussions also covered multilateral cooperation, including during India's BRICS Chairmanship this year. "The Chinese side expressed its support for a successful BRICS Summit in India. EVFM also conveyed that China understands and respects India's aspirations for UNSC membership," the MEA added.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Related Video
Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main focus of the Strategic Dialogue between India and China?
Who represented India and China in the Strategic Dialogue?
India was represented by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and China was represented by Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.
What specific agreements or understandings were reached regarding people-to-people exchanges?
Both sides agreed to take practical steps to facilitate visa processing and promote people-to-people exchanges. They also recognized the need to conclude an updated Air Services Agreement.
Did China express support for India's role in BRICS or its UNSC aspirations?
Yes, the Chinese side expressed support for a successful BRICS Summit in India. They also conveyed understanding and respect for India's aspirations for UNSC membership.