India, China Strategic Talks Spotlight Border Peace As Key To Overall Ties Progress

India and China on Tuesday underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations during the Strategic Dialogue held in the national capital. The Strategic Dialogue was held between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who is in India to participate in the BRICS Sherpa Meeting from February 8 to February 10.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues across bilateral, regional, and international affairs, with discussions primarily focusing on recent progress in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties and on ways to advance engagement.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement guidance from their leaders, including the need to approach bilateral issues, particularly trade-related concerns, from a political and strategic perspective.

"Both sides underscored the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations. They reiterated their commitment to implement the guidance provided by their leaders including on the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to approach issues and concerns related to bilateral trade," the statement said.

During the dialogue, Foreign Secretary Misri noted the successful resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and expressed hope for its continued expansion. Both sides also recognised the need to conclude an updated Air Services Agreement at an early stage and agreed to continue taking practical steps to facilitate visa processing and promote people-to-people exchanges.

The discussions also covered multilateral cooperation, including during India's BRICS Chairmanship this year. "The Chinese side expressed its support for a successful BRICS Summit in India. EVFM also conveyed that China understands and respects India's aspirations for UNSC membership," the MEA added.

