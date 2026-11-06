Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DSA-backed Nithya Raman unseated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Voters prioritized homelessness, public safety and civic services.

Raman promised significant changes in policing and homelessness strategies.

She won despite limited Democratic establishment support.

India-born Nithya Raman, a relatively little-known Los Angeles City Council member backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), has defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in a stunning electoral upset, setting the stage for a significant political shift in the country's second-largest city.

Raman's victory represents a generational change in Los Angeles politics, following a similar trend in New York, where democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor last year. However, unlike Mamdani, Raman did not attract widespread national attention during her campaign and sought to establish herself as a candidate willing to differ with her own progressive political camp on certain issues.

The 45-year-old urban planner entered the mayoral contest after a dramatic reversal, having initially backed Bass, who was once her political ally. Raman eventually announced her own candidacy shortly before the filing deadline, arguing that the city had reached a "breaking point".

Bass' defeat makes her the first Los Angeles mayor in 20 years to lose a re-election bid. Her tenure was significantly affected by the deadly Palisades Fire, which broke out while she was overseas and caught the city's fire department unprepared. The destruction and its aftermath left many residents holding the mayor accountable, dealing a blow to her chances of securing another term.

Raman Promises Changes In Policing, Basic Civic Services

Raman's rise comes amid growing divisions within the Democratic Party, with left-wing challengers increasingly taking on establishment candidates across the country.

Among her key campaign promises is the removal of Los Angeles Police Chief, whom she considers too accommodating towards federal immigration authorities. She has also pledged to address the deterioration of essential civic services, with residents grappling with pothole-filled roads, damaged sidewalks, unclean neighbourhoods and non-functional streetlights.

Raman was also critical of Bass' handling of homelessness, describing the incumbent's efforts as ineffective. She has proposed a different approach that would involve expanding medical teams working with people living in homeless encampments and on the streets. The aim, according to her plan, is to establish trust with homeless residents and eventually help them move indoors.

Her proposals also include increasing the availability of housing to relocate people currently accommodated in hotels rented by the city as part of its homelessness response.

Raman has said her strategy could bring down the number of people sleeping in tents and encampments by at least half by 2028, when Los Angeles is scheduled to host the Olympic Games. However, homelessness has remained a persistent challenge in the region despite billions of dollars being spent to address the crisis.

Homelessness, Public Safety Among Voters' Top Concerns

Raman's campaign gained momentum amid voter dissatisfaction over problems that have continued to affect Los Angeles during Bass' tenure. Bass, 73, faced a challenger who positioned herself as the candidate of change in a city struggling with longstanding civic issues.

A Berkeley IGS/LA Times poll conducted between October 19 and 25 found that approximately four in 10 likely voters wanted reducing homeless encampments to be a top priority for the next mayor. Around three in 10 identified public safety or the construction of more affordable housing as key concerns.

Raman also managed to counter Bass' criticism that she was "not ready for primetime" and lacked the experience required to govern a city with a population of 3.8 million.

Her campaign focused heavily on the city's unresolved problems and questioned Bass' leadership. In one advertisement, Raman highlighted several troubled locations, including the site of a massive warehouse fire last summer, the homeless hub of Skid Row and shuttered shopping centres and storefronts.

"Our city is in crisis," she said in the advertisement, which showed an empty lectern. "Where is our mayor?" Raman asked.

Bass, meanwhile, maintained that her administration had made sufficient progress to deserve another four-year term. She also attempted to portray Raman's positions on policing and homelessness as "extreme".

Raman Wins Despite Limited Support From Democratic Establishment

Raman's victory came despite receiving considerably less backing from prominent Democratic leaders than her rival. Bass enjoyed the support of California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Almost every member of the Los Angeles City Council also backed her campaign.

Before becoming mayor in 2022, Bass had served in California's state Legislature and the US Congress. She had also been considered as a potential running mate for former President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, who lost to Bass in the 2022 mayoral contest, also signalled his preference for the incumbent this time. Although he did not formally endorse her, Caruso publicly said he would vote for Bass, an important indication of support from the business community.

Raman, on the other hand, secured backing from several advocacy and political organisations, including Our Revolution, established by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and the Sierra Club. However, her campaign had relatively few endorsements from influential local politicians.

She also held a widely publicised private meeting with former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who did not take an active role in the mayoral contest. The meeting indicated Raman's efforts to widen her political network beyond her existing support base.

Building a broader circle of political and business allies could prove important as Raman prepares to govern a city with diverse economic interests. Los Angeles is home to a major port, leading universities and research institutions, a prominent entertainment industry and a substantial tourism sector, all of which present distinct challenges for its incoming administration.