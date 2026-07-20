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English NewsNewsWorldIndia advises citizens to postpone travel to Iran amid rising instability

India advises citizens to postpone travel to Iran amid rising instability

Dubai, Jul 19 (PTI): India on Sunday advised its nationals to postpone travel to Iran until the security situation improves and urged those already in the country to consider leaving through available commercial flights amid rising instability and conflic.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 01:00 AM (IST)

Dubai, Jul 19 (PTI): India on Sunday advised its nationals to postpone travel to Iran until the security situation improves and urged those already in the country to consider leaving through available commercial flights amid rising instability and conflict.

In a revised travel advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran underlined that the "recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran", necessitating heightened caution for Indian nationals.

"Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves," the mission said.

It advised Indians already in Iran to consider temporarily exiting the country using available flight options.

Those choosing to remain in Iran have been asked to exercise the "highest possible level of caution", the embassy said.

"They should carefully monitor the news to maintain full situational awareness, and should avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity such as those along the southern coast of the country," it said.

The embassy also urged Indian nationals to comply with instructions issued by local authorities.

It asked all Indians in Iran who have not yet registered with the embassy to do so immediately and to regularly monitor the mission's website and social media handles for further updates.

The advisory comes amid renewed security concerns in Iran following an increase in regional tensions and military activity.

In the last few days, the US has targeted bridges, water desalination plants and electrical facilities in Iran, while Tehran has hit US-allied countries throughout West Asia.

India has, in the past, issued similar advisories during periods of heightened conflict in West Asia and has urged its nationals to remain in contact with the embassy for assistance.

The Indian mission has also shared emergency helpline numbers for citizens requiring assistance. PTI SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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