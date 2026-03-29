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HomeNewsWorld'Incredibly Eerie': Skies Turn Blood Red Across Western Australia Ahead Of Cyclone Narelle — WATCH

'Incredibly Eerie': Skies Turn Blood Red Across Western Australia Ahead Of Cyclone Narelle — WATCH

Cyclone Narelle stuns Western Australia with eerie blood-red skies, silent streets, and a rare path, leaving communities bracing for aftermath and cleanup.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
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As Tropical Cyclone Narelle edged closer to Western Australia, residents of the coastal tourism town of Denham found themselves witnessing a scene both mesmerising and unsettling. On Friday, the sky shifted into an 'incredibly eerie' spectacle, glowing a deep blood-red hue that stretched across the horizon.

The striking display wasn’t just a visual anomaly, it was the result of massive dust clouds carried by the storm, combined with rare atmospheric conditions as Narelle advanced toward the World Heritage-listed Shark Bay. For many locals, it was a moment that felt almost otherworldly.

A Rare And Unpredictable Cyclone Path

Narelle’s journey has been anything but typical. In a highly unusual turn, the system became the first cyclone in more than two decades to make landfall across three different Australian jurisdictions.

After initially impacting Queensland and the Northern Territory, the system regained strength over the Indian Ocean, intensifying into a powerful Category 4 cyclone. This rare re-intensification added to the unpredictability of an already remarkable weather event.

Downgraded But Not Over

By Saturday evening, the system began to weaken. The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that Narelle had lost its tropical characteristics, downgrading it to a subtropical storm as it tracked inland before moving offshore into the Southern Ocean.

While the immediate danger from the cyclone has eased, the situation is far from over.

Communities Brace For What Comes Next

Authorities remain cautious, warning of potential flash flooding in affected areas. For residents, attention is now turning toward recovery.

"The community is waiting for the clean-up," officials noted, signaling the next phase after the storm’s dramatic passage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the sky turn red in Western Australia?

The sky turned a deep blood-red hue due to massive dust clouds carried by Tropical Cyclone Narelle, combined with rare atmospheric conditions.

Was Tropical Cyclone Narelle a typical cyclone?

No, Narelle was highly unusual, being the first cyclone in over two decades to make landfall across three different Australian jurisdictions.

What happened to Tropical Cyclone Narelle after it weakened?

Narelle lost its tropical characteristics and was downgraded to a subtropical storm as it moved inland and then offshore into the Southern Ocean.

What are the current concerns for affected communities?

Authorities are warning of potential flash flooding in affected areas, and communities are preparing for the clean-up phase.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cyclone Narelle Western Australia Cyclone Blood Red Sky Australia Cyclone Australia
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