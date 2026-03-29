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As Tropical Cyclone Narelle edged closer to Western Australia, residents of the coastal tourism town of Denham found themselves witnessing a scene both mesmerising and unsettling. On Friday, the sky shifted into an 'incredibly eerie' spectacle, glowing a deep blood-red hue that stretched across the horizon.

The striking display wasn’t just a visual anomaly, it was the result of massive dust clouds carried by the storm, combined with rare atmospheric conditions as Narelle advanced toward the World Heritage-listed Shark Bay. For many locals, it was a moment that felt almost otherworldly.

🇦🇺🌪️ FLASH | No, this isn’t a filter: the sky has turned red in Western Australia due to dust being lifted as Tropical Cyclone Narelle approaches. pic.twitter.com/eUfEO5JHKO — Global rush (@GlobalRushh) March 28, 2026

A Rare And Unpredictable Cyclone Path

Narelle’s journey has been anything but typical. In a highly unusual turn, the system became the first cyclone in more than two decades to make landfall across three different Australian jurisdictions.

After initially impacting Queensland and the Northern Territory, the system regained strength over the Indian Ocean, intensifying into a powerful Category 4 cyclone. This rare re-intensification added to the unpredictability of an already remarkable weather event.

Downgraded But Not Over

By Saturday evening, the system began to weaken. The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that Narelle had lost its tropical characteristics, downgrading it to a subtropical storm as it tracked inland before moving offshore into the Southern Ocean.

While the immediate danger from the cyclone has eased, the situation is far from over.

Communities Brace For What Comes Next

Authorities remain cautious, warning of potential flash flooding in affected areas. For residents, attention is now turning toward recovery.

"The community is waiting for the clean-up," officials noted, signaling the next phase after the storm’s dramatic passage.