Police in Pakistan have arrested Aleema Khan, sister of jailed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, days after she publicly raised concerns over his treatment in prison.

Aleema Khan was taken into custody by Lahore Police outside her home on Sunday, according to family and party sources. Reports said she was detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, which allows authorities to order preventive detention to prevent a perceived breach of public order.

She was later shifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, while her vehicle and driver were reportedly taken to Mazang Police Station, according to reports.

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The circumstances surrounding her detention, including the precise grounds and duration of her detention, were not immediately clear.

Aleema had been vocal about her brother’s medical treatment and access to his family and personal doctors. On September 16, she told reporters outside Adiala Jail that she had again been denied a meeting with Imran Khan.

Imran Khan Undergoes Medical Check-Up

Meanwhile, Imran Khan underwent a medical examination at Adiala Jail, according to jail sources cited by Geo News.

A medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) reportedly examined the former prime minister at the prison. His blood pressure, cholesterol and eyes were checked as part of the examination, with Adiala jail medical staff assisting the PIMS team.

The team was reportedly led by Dr Arif Khan of PIMS.

The medical check-up comes amid continuing concerns within the PTI and Khan’s family over his health and access to appropriate medical treatment.

In August, Pakistan’s Supreme Court had directed authorities to shift Khan to Shifa International Hospital for medical assessment and treatment. However, he was instead taken to PIMS, with the government citing security concerns, before being returned to Adiala Jail.

The decision triggered a dispute between the government and PTI over compliance with the court's directions. Dawn reported that a recommended CT coronary angiography was not carried out during Khan’s PIMS visit, despite the availability of a CT machine being subsequently disputed by the hospital.

PTI Plans Nationwide Protest

Imran Khan, 73, has remained imprisoned since August 2023 after a series of convictions that he and his party have described as politically motivated.

The PTI has announced a nationwide protest, including a march towards Islamabad on September 27, demanding Khan’s release and what it calls the supremacy of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said negotiations with the government should continue, although he described the current political environment as “cold”.

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“Negotiations should take place, but currently the environment is cold; nothing could be worked out,” Gohar told Geo News in Peshawar.

He also criticised court proceedings concerning the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief, referring to an Islamabad High Court ruling that directed provincial governments to ensure public resources were not used to facilitate participation in protests heading towards Islamabad.