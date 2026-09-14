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English NewsNewsWorldImran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Marries Multimillionaire For Second Time At 52

Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Marries Multimillionaire For Second Time At 52

Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Imran Khan, has married financier Cameron O’Reilly in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith married financier Cameron O'Reilly recently.
  • The couple met working in film, dating over a year.
  • Goldsmith, previously married to Imran Khan, has two sons.

Filmmaker and producer Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has married financier Cameron O’Reilly in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, according to reports. The news was shared by Goldsmith’s sister-in-law Jemima Jones, who posted a photograph outside the wedding venue with her husband, Ben Goldsmith, describing it as a “happy day”.

Goldsmith Marries O’Reilly

Goldsmith and O’Reilly reportedly met through their shared work in film and documentary production before beginning a relationship that lasted more than a year. The couple have since been seen together publicly, including in the Royal Box at Wimbledon earlier this year.

According to Reports, they divide their time between Goldsmith’s home in west London and O’Reilly’s residence in Switzerland.

Goldsmith, the daughter of the late financier Sir James Goldsmith and socialite Lady Annabel Goldsmith, has built a career as a producer and screenwriter. Her credits include the Emmy-nominated The Clinton Affair and Impeachment: American Crime Story, as well as the 2022 film What’s Love Got to Do with It?, which won four National Film Awards UK.

Also Read: Rajasthan Civic Results: BJP Scores Big In Jaipur And Udaipur, Cong Wins Key Cities

Her Previous Marriage To Imran Khan

Goldsmith was previously married to Imran Khan, whom she wed in 1995. The couple divorced in 2004 and have two sons together.

Their marriage and Goldsmith’s connection to Pakistan have kept her in the public spotlight over the years. She has also continued to work extensively in film and television, balancing her creative career with family life.

Her marriage to O’Reilly marks a new chapter for the filmmaker, with the couple choosing to celebrate privately with their closest family and friends.

Also Read: Pakistan Announces Rs 70 Lakh Bounty On Masood Azhar Ahead Of FATF Plenary

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Jemima Goldsmith Jemima Goldsmith Marriage
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