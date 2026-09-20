Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imran Khan's sister Aleema arrested in Lahore.

Family alleges abduction, demanding immediate access and release.

Detained under MPO, order citing public safety.

The family of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has accused authorities of abducting his sister Aleema Khan following her arrest in Lahore on Sunday. Khan's family said Aleema was taken along with her driver without being shown any document authorising the action. Imran’s son Kasim Khan also condemned the arrest, demanding that the family and lawyers be given immediate access to her and that her whereabouts be disclosed.

Family Alleges Abduction

Noreen Khan, Imran Khan’s elder sister, addressed a press conference following Aleema’s detention and alleged that she was taken away from the road along with her driver.

She said the family had not been informed where Aleema was being held or about her condition. Noreen also rejected the suggestion that Aleema’s detention could prevent a planned PTI march on September 27, saying the family would continue to participate in the protest.

“We will come out; no one can stop us,” Noreen said.

Today, my aunt, Aleema Khan, has been abducted by police in Lahore. Our family has been told nothing about where she has been taken. Her family and lawyers cannot reach her.



This is the behaviour of a fascist government - abducting people, terrorising families and trampling… — Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) September 20, 2026

Kasim Khan, Imran’s son, separately described his aunt’s detention as an “abduction” and said neither her family nor lawyers had been able to reach her. He called for immediate access to Aleema, disclosure of her location and her release.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Khan Arrested In Lahore Days After Speaking Out His Prison Treatment: Reports

Detention Ahead Of March

Aleema was arrested by Lahore police on Sunday, according to PTI and family sources. The Lahore deputy commissioner has ordered her detention for 30 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance. The order cited concerns over public safety and maintenance of public order.

She was reportedly taken into custody after leaving her residence in Lahore and was subsequently moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail. Her driver, Muhammad Aamir, was also named in the detention order.

The arrest comes ahead of a PTI protest march scheduled for September 27, with the party demanding Imran Khan’s release. PTI has condemned Aleema’s detention, while the government has said authorities will take measures to maintain public order during the planned mobilisation.

The official detention order, however, confirms that Aleema has been placed under preventive detention under the MPO.

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