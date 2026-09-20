India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld‘Abducted By Police’: Imran Khan’s Family Reacts To Sister Aleema's Arrest, Calls Govt 'Fascist

‘Abducted By Police’: Imran Khan’s Family Reacts To Sister Aleema's Arrest, Calls Govt 'Fascist

Imran Khan’s family alleges his sister Aleema was abducted by police, demanding her whereabouts and immediate access for family and lawyers.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Imran Khan's sister Aleema arrested in Lahore.
  • Family alleges abduction, demanding immediate access and release.
  • Detained under MPO, order citing public safety.

The family of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has accused authorities of abducting his sister Aleema Khan following her arrest in Lahore on Sunday. Khan's family said Aleema was taken along with her driver without being shown any document authorising the action. Imran’s son Kasim Khan also condemned the arrest, demanding that the family and lawyers be given immediate access to her and that her whereabouts be disclosed.

Family Alleges Abduction

Noreen Khan, Imran Khan’s elder sister, addressed a press conference following Aleema’s detention and alleged that she was taken away from the road along with her driver.

She said the family had not been informed where Aleema was being held or about her condition. Noreen also rejected the suggestion that Aleema’s detention could prevent a planned PTI march on September 27, saying the family would continue to participate in the protest.

“We will come out; no one can stop us,” Noreen said.

Kasim Khan, Imran’s son, separately described his aunt’s detention as an “abduction” and said neither her family nor lawyers had been able to reach her. He called for immediate access to Aleema, disclosure of her location and her release.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Khan Arrested In Lahore Days After Speaking Out His Prison Treatment: Reports

Detention Ahead Of March

Aleema was arrested by Lahore police on Sunday, according to PTI and family sources. The Lahore deputy commissioner has ordered her detention for 30 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance. The order cited concerns over public safety and maintenance of public order.

She was reportedly taken into custody after leaving her residence in Lahore and was subsequently moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail. Her driver, Muhammad Aamir, was also named in the detention order.

The arrest comes ahead of a PTI protest march scheduled for September 27, with the party demanding Imran Khan’s release. PTI has condemned Aleema’s detention, while the government has said authorities will take measures to maintain public order during the planned mobilisation.

The official detention order, however, confirms that Aleema has been placed under preventive detention under the MPO.

Also Read: ABP Exclusive: Pakistan’s ISI Swaps Terror Ops Chief For India Desk; Maj Gen Shamraiz Khan Named ‘DG-S’

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Sep 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Pakistan Imran Khan Sister Aleema Khan Arrested
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Ready For Both War And Negotiations': Iran Says It Won't Be Forced To Choose Between Fighting And Talks
'Ready For Both War And Negotiations': Iran Warns, Says It Won't Come Under Pressure
World
‘Prepared For A Decisive War’: Iran Sets 7 Conditions For US Talk, Awaits Trump's Response
Iran Sets 7 Conditions For US Talk, Awaits Trump's Response; Warns Of ‘Decisive War’
World
Ukraine Launches Biggest Drone Attack On Russia, Over 1,000 Drones Used; 2 Killed
Ukraine Launches Biggest Drone Attack On Russia, Over 1,000 Drones Used; 2 Killed
World
ABP Exclusive: Pakistan’s ISI Swaps Terror Ops Chief For India Desk; Maj Gen Shamraiz Khan Named ‘DG-S’
ABP Exclusive: Pak’s ISI Gets New India Ops Chief; Maj Gen Shamraiz Khan Named ‘DG-S’
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICS: Yogi’s ‘Riot-Free’ Claim Triggers Fresh Clash With SP and AIMIM
POLITICAL STORM: Rahul Gandhi Event Sparks Row Over PM Modi Mimicry and ‘Mother’ Remark
BREAKING: Mumbai BMW Crash Leaves 3 Dead, One Critical After Car Plunges From Coastal Road
UP POLITICS: Yogi Hands Jobs to 912 Police Recruits as Employment Battle Heats Up
EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai BMW Flies Off Coastal Road at 5:03 AM, Terrifying CCTV Captures Fatal Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget