‘Our Father Is Being Slowly Killed’: Imran Khan’s Sons Accuse Asim Munir Of ‘Personal Vendetta’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's government rejects allegations, stating Khan receives full care.

The sons of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan have accused army chief Asim Munir of pursuing a “personal vendetta” against their father, telling The Guardian they fear he is being “slowly killed” in prison. Kasim and Sulaiman Khan said they had been unable to speak to their father for more than six months and raised concerns over his worsening health and prison conditions. The Pakistani government has rejected the allegations, calling them “fake propaganda” and saying Khan has access to food, medical care, exercise equipment and family visits.

Sons Raise Health Concerns

Speaking to The Guardian from London, Kasim, 27, and Sulaiman, 29, said they were “deeply concerned” about their 73-year-old father’s health.

Sulaiman said Khan was being held in a 6ft by 8ft cell and claimed he had been denied new books, contact with his family and access to a doctor of his choice. He also alleged that Khan’s eye condition had been neglected, potentially leaving him with severe sight loss in one eye.

The brothers said they believed the conditions amounted to mental and physical torture. Kasim told The Guardian that they feared their father was being “slowly killed” in prison.

Their comments come ahead of a Supreme Court hearing over allegations that the government has failed to comply with an order concerning Khan’s medical treatment and access to his family.

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Army Chief Accused

The brothers specifically blamed what they described as a personal grudge held by Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir. Sulaiman told The Guardian that he believed Khan was being treated harshly on Munir’s orders.

Khan and Munir have had a strained relationship. Khan was prime minister when Munir was appointed army chief in 2022, and Khan’s relationship with Pakistan’s powerful military establishment deteriorated before his removal from office later that year.

Khan has remained imprisoned since his arrest in 2023 and is serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges. He and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have denied the allegations against him and described the cases as politically motivated.

The Pakistani government has rejected claims of mistreatment, saying Khan is provided with home-cooked food, nuts, bottled water, exercise equipment, medical examinations and family access.

The UN has previously raised concerns about Khan’s prolonged detention, while its special rapporteur on torture said his solitary confinement and detention conditions could amount to psychological torture.

The brothers said they have no intention of entering Pakistani politics or taking over the PTI, citing their father’s opposition to dynastic politics. They said they would continue campaigning internationally for his release and access to proper medical care.

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