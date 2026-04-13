Imran Khan’s Health At Critical Stage, Issues Fresh Message From Pakistan’s Adiala Jail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imran Khan halts all Islamabad protests until further notice.

Khan directs party leaders not to plan capital demonstrations.

Jailed leader expresses health concerns, warns army chief.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has instructed party leaders to refrain from organising protests in Islamabad until further notice, signalling a pause in political mobilisation in the federal capital. The directive, issued from Adiala Jail through his legal counsel, comes amid growing concerns over Khan’s health and continued detention. The move marks a notable shift in PTI’s strategy, as the party steps back from agitation in Islamabad while awaiting further instructions from its jailed leader.

Protest Pause

According to his lawyer Salman Safdar, Khan has clearly directed that no protests be organised in Islamabad or its surrounding areas for the time being. Party leaders have also been told not to prepare any strategy related to demonstrations in the federal capital.

The instruction effectively halts PTI’s protest activities in Islamabad, which had previously been a focal point of its political campaign. No fresh protest call is to be issued until further guidance is received from the party founder.

This development indicates a temporary recalibration of PTI’s approach, with the leadership opting for restraint in the capital despite ongoing political tensions.

Message from Jail

The directive comes alongside a strong message attributed to Khan from Adiala Jail, where he has been in detention. Concerns regarding his health have been raised, with claims that he is in a critical condition and has not received adequate medical care.

PTI has also called for transparency and immediate access to healthcare for the former prime minister, reiterating demands for accountability.

The remarks have intensified political discourse around his detention and treatment.



Shift In Strategy

The decision to suspend protests in Islamabad marks a departure from PTI’s earlier stance of sustained mobilisation. While the pause appears temporary, it reflects a cautious approach as the party navigates legal and political challenges surrounding its leadership.

The situation remains fluid, with further directions from Khan expected to determine PTI’s next course of action.