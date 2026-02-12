Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A social media post by Kasim Khan, son of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has raised fresh concerns about his father’s health in custody. In the statement, Kasim alleged that Imran Khan has lost most of the vision in his right eye, with only around 15% eyesight reportedly remaining. He attributed the deterioration to prolonged solitary confinement and alleged medical neglect during his imprisonment, and called for international attention to the matter.

Health Concerns Raised

Kasim Khan claimed that his father’s declining eyesight is the result of 922 days in solitary confinement, coupled with what he described as inadequate medical care. He alleged that blood tests were denied and that proper treatment was deliberately withheld while Imran Khan remained in jail.

We have been informed that my father, Imran Khan, has lost most of the vision in his right eye, with reports indicating only 15% eyesight remains. This is the direct consequence of 922 days of solitary confinement, medical neglect (denied blood tests) and the deliberate denial of… — Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) February 12, 2026

According to the statement, the physical deterioration has occurred during his incarceration and under the supervision of the current authorities. Kasim asserted that responsibility lies with those in power, including the country’s leadership and officials overseeing the prison system. He further alleged that the justice system had been manipulated to keep his father in solitary confinement.

Visa Denial Alleged

Kasim also said that he and his brother have been unable to secure visas to visit their father as his health reportedly worsens. He described the situation as a serious injustice and urged international human rights organisations, legal institutions and democratic governments to take note.

The statement has added to the ongoing political tensions surrounding Imran Khan’s detention, with supporters continuing to raise concerns about his treatment in custody. Authorities have not immediately responded to the specific allegations mentioned in the post.