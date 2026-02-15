Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistan witnessed escalating unrest after health concerns surrounding former Prime Minister Imran Khan triggered indefinite protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf across Islamabad, Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI workers blocked highways, burned tyres and staged sit-ins demanding that Khan be shifted from jail to a hospital for urgent treatment. Protests intensified with demonstrators targeting the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, alleging negligence in providing medical care to Khan. Demonstrations were also reported in Swabi and Attock, where protestors blocked key connectivity routes.





Delayed Care, Vision Crisis Erupts According to government-linked statements, Khan has spoken to his sons and authorities have decided to shift him for treatment under specialist supervision. A medical team including retina specialists from Al Shifa Eye Hospital has reportedly been formed following court directions. Sources claim Khan’s health deterioration began months earlier inside Adiala Jail, where he allegedly received inadequate treatment for high blood pressure, eventually leading to serious eye complications. Doctors later diagnosed him with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) after delayed specialist testing. Treatment Given, Jail Risks Persist

Medical intervention was carried out at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, where he received anti-VEGF treatment. However, concerns remain over infection risks and post-procedure care after he was shifted back to jail. and regular monitoring of Khan’s treatment. PTI lawyer Salman Safdar later reported that Khan has lost most vision in his right eye and continues to experience severe symptoms. The controversy has intensified political tensions in Pakistan, with PTI accusing the establishment of deliberately suppressing medical information, while the government maintains treatment is being provided as per court orders.