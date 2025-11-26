Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Where Is Imran Khan? Sisters Seek Probe Into ‘Brutal’ Police Assault Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three sisters have written to Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar, demanding an impartial inquiry into what they described as a “brutal” police assault on them and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where the PTI founder has been imprisoned since 2023. Khan’s sisters accuse the police of using excessive force, harassment, and intimidation while they protested peacefully over his health and detention. The incident has further escalated tensions around Imran Khan’s incarceration amid ongoing allegations of torture, mistreatment, and restricted access to family.

Sisters Demand Inquiry

Khan’s sisters, Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan, had been camping outside Adiala Jail with other PTI workers after being denied permission to meet him for a month. Despite numerous reports alleging that the former cricketer-turned-politician is being tortured and harassed by the Pakistani military inside the prison, access to him continues to be denied, with authorities citing “security concerns.”

In their letter to Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar, the sisters alleged that the assault was “brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation.”

‘We Were Peaceful, Yet Attacked’

“We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel,” Noreen Niazi said.

“At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road sustaining visible injuries,” she said. Other women present were allegedly slapped and dragged during the police action.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Latest News International Politics Political Controversy Pakistan Imran Khan Assassination Rumors
