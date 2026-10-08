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English NewsNewsWorldIMF Reaches $1.21 Billion Pakistan Deal As Food, Fuel Prices And Unemployment Rise

IMF Reaches $1.21 Billion Pakistan Deal As Food, Fuel Prices And Unemployment Rise

Pakistan's dependence on Gulf energy imports, remittances and regional financing has left the economy exposed to the fallout from the Middle East conflict.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMF staff agreement reached for Pakistan's $1.21 billion financing.
  • Funds aim to alleviate high food and fuel prices.
  • Pakistan's economy faces weakened growth due to energy costs.
  • Deal awaits board approval amid external financing dependence.

Reported by: Shakeel Sobhan AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Rana Taha

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan that could unlock about $1.21 billion (roughly €1 billion) in financing, the lender said on Wednesday, as the South Asian country grapples with spiking food and fuel prices, and high unemployment.

The bailout deal still needs to be approved by the IMF Executive Board.

IMF negotiator Iva Petrova said Pakistan had successfully navigated the impact of the Middle East conflict, with strong policies helping preserve macroeconomic stability.

How does the Middle East conflict impact Pakistan?

Pakistan's economy grew 4% in the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 with full-year growth estimated at 3.6%, the IMF said.

Petrova attributed the weakened momentum to "higher energy prices and supply disruptions."

Inflation eased to about 10.3% in September after peaking in May, while core inflation remained contained, Petrova said.

Pakistan remains dependent on external financing to shore up foreign exchange reserves and meet debt repayments.

A prolonged Middle East conflict makes it particularly vulnerable due to its dependence on Gulf energy imports, remittances and financing from the region, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence economist Ahmad Mobeen earlier this year.

In the recent past, Pakistan has had to turn to the IMF to tackle Islamabad's acute balance-of-payments crisis.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent agreement between the IMF and Pakistan?

The IMF has reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan that could unlock approximately $1.21 billion in financing. This deal aims to help the South Asian country with its economic challenges.

What is the current status of the IMF bailout deal for Pakistan?

The IMF has reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan. However, the bailout deal still needs to be approved by the IMF Executive Board before the funds can be officially released.

Why is Pakistan seeking financing from the IMF?

Pakistan is grappling with spiking food and fuel prices, high unemployment, and a need to shore up foreign exchange reserves. It also faces a balance-of-payments crisis and external financing dependence.

How does the Middle East conflict make Pakistan vulnerable?

A prolonged Middle East conflict makes Pakistan particularly vulnerable due to its dependence on Gulf energy imports, remittances, and financing from the region.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan IMF
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