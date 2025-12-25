Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldImani Smith, Broadway ‘Lion King’ Performer, Stabbed To Death; Boyfriend Faces Murder Charge

Imani Smith, Broadway ‘Lion King’ Performer, Stabbed To Death; Boyfriend Faces Murder Charge

Police responding to a 911 call in Edison discovered stab wounds on Smith’s body, according to Deadline. She was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 07:03 PM (IST)

Imani Smith, who played Young Nala in Broadway’s production of The Lion King, died earlier this week in what authorities have described as an alleged homicide, the New Jersey County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Smith, 26, appeared in the Broadway production from 2011 to 2012.

Stabbing reported after 911 call

Police responding to a 911 call in Edison discovered stab wounds on Smith’s body, according to Deadline. She was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Boyfriend charged and arrested

Smith’s alleged boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, has been charged in connection with her death and arrested.

According to the prosecutor’s office, “Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other prior to the incident.” In a GoFundMe post, Smith’s aunt, Kira Helper, said Jackson-Small was Smith’s boyfriend.

Charges filed against the accused

Jackson-Small has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, Deadline reported.

He was arrested “without incident” and is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Centre, according to Variety.

Family and fundraising effort

Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, her parents and two younger siblings.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched with a target of $80,000, of which more than $58,000 has been raised through 808 donations.

The fundraising page said the money is intended to “support Imani’s parents, Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, who are now facing the unimaginable”. It added that Smith’s parents are “grieving their daughter while stepping in to raise her young son and support their two other children.”

Related Video

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lion King Imani Smith Performer Stabbed To Death Boyfriend Accused
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
World
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
News
PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow, Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee
PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow, Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India
Al Hind Air, FlyExpress: Two New Airlines Get Initial Clearance In India: What We Know So Far
Al Hind Air, FlyExpress: Two New Airlines Get Initial Clearance In India: What We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Nitin Nabin's Quiet Rise: BJP's Next-Gen Bet Amid High-Stakes Challenges
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget