IITian Dies Of Heart Attack In UAE Hours After Seeing Off Wife And Son At Airport

Hariraj Sudevan, a 37-year-old Indian-origin engineer, passed away from a heart attack in the UAE, few hours after bidding farewell to his wife and son at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, October 5.

According to Gulf News, Sudevan had dropped off his wife, Dr. Anu Ashok, and their son, Ishaan Dev Hari, at the airport before heading to a friend’s home to celebrate a birthday. Around 11:40 pm, he suddenly fell ill. Despite urgent medical attention and CPR efforts by paramedics, Sudevan was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Planned Celebration Cut Short

The family had spent ten cherished days together before returning to their home in Kerala that evening. Known for their regular visits every six months, the family often celebrated important milestones together. Sudevan had been eagerly planning another trip later in October to mark Ishaan’s 10th birthday on the 27th. His father-in-law, Ashokan KP, expressed the family’s grief, telling Gulf News, “We are all devastated and finding it difficult to accept the reality that he is no more.”

An alumnus of IIT Madras, Sudevan held a B.Tech from CUSAT and an M.Tech from IIT Madras. He had worked in the UAE for over 12 years as a senior offshore construction engineer, building a reputation for his expertise and professionalism.

Moments Leading to Tragedy

After dropping his family at the airport, Sudevan visited his friend Digin Thomas’ home to celebrate Thomas’ daughter’s birthday. Thomas recounted the evening to Gulf News:

"He came to my apartment, and we spent some lovely moments together. We had a cake-cutting ceremony, and he gifted my daughter and played with all my children. They were very close to him."

However, around 11:40 pm, Sudevan began experiencing severe discomfort, including shortness of breath and excessive sweating. His roommate, Sujith, immediately alerted Thomas and another friend, and an ambulance was called. Paramedics attempted resuscitation on the spot and during transport to the hospital, but doctors could not revive him. Thomas shared, “Doctors tried for almost half an hour, but they couldn’t save him.”

Health Background

Sudevan was diabetic, but he managed his condition through a disciplined routine of diet, yoga, and regular exercise. An avid badminton player, he had recently mentioned minor concerns with his ECG results during a routine offshore medical checkup. Thomas added, “He got additional tests done, which were normal. He mostly had some heartburn after eating and thought it was gastric-related.”

Farewell in Kerala

Sudevan’s funeral was held on Tuesday in his hometown of Alappuzha, Kerala, bringing together family, friends, and colleagues to pay their last respects.