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English NewsNewsWorld'If Hindus Want No Muslims In Bharat, They Are Not Hindus': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In US

'If Hindus Want No Muslims In Bharat, They Are Not Hindus': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In US

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing a faith leaders’ summit in New York, said Hindutva does not mean driving Muslims out of Bharat and stressed the unity of humanity despite religious differences.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RSS chief Bhagwat stated Hindus accepting Muslims defines true Hindutva.
  • He emphasized India's inclusive tradition, stressing humanity's inherent unity.
  • He reassured Muslims; RSS provides non-discriminatory service through projects.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said a Hindu who believes Muslims should have no place in Bharat would cease to be a Hindu, stressing that Hindutva does not advocate discrimination based on religion.

Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing the One World: One Humanity Faith Leaders’ Summit in New York, where he spoke about India’s tradition of accommodating people of different denominations and the RSS’ belief in the unity of humanity.

‘Bharat Has Given Shelter To Everybody’

Bhagwat said people belonging to different denominations live in Bharat and highlighted the country’s tradition of providing refuge to those who could not find safety elsewhere.

“By tradition, Bharat has given shelter to everybody. Those who could not find a safe place in the world came to Bharat, where they found their place,” he said.

He said the RSS believes it has a responsibility to communicate the idea that humanity remains united despite differences.

“We as RSS think, because we have this knowledge that world humanity is one, it is our duty to go all over the world and tell everybody that, in spite of diversities, we are one,” he said.

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‘We’ And ‘Ours’ Is The Solution'

Recalling a question from Muslims about the RSS’ idea of Hindu Rashtra, Bhagwat said he had been asked whether Muslims would be driven out.

“Muslim brothers asked me a question: You are a Hindu organisation, you see Hindu Rashtra, what about us Muslims? Would you drive us out? I said, no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of collective identity over individual interests.

“Where there is ‘me’ and ‘mine’, there is no solution. ‘We’ and ‘ours’ is the solution,” he added.

RSS Claims 1.3 Lakh Service Projects

Bhagwat also spoke about the RSS’ service activities, saying its volunteers do not discriminate while helping people in need.

“We (RSS) are serving. While serving, we don’t see discrimination. Whoever is in need, we are serving. One lakh thirty thousand service projects are being run by our Swayamsevaks with the help of society. They served everywhere and served equally,” Bhagwat said.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor Marked Major Shift In India’s Pakistan Policy: Former Army Chief MM Naravane

Bhagwat On Global Outreach Tour

Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS’ global outreach programme marking its centenary year. His tour also covers Canada and the UK.

During his US visit, he has held meetings and discussions with members of the diaspora, Indian-American business executives and community leaders.

He is scheduled to address a gathering of around 5,000 people at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

Bhagwat also visited the Bhakti Centre in New York and paid tributes to Indian spiritual leader Srila A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mohan Bhagwat state about Hindu identity and Muslims?

Mohan Bhagwat said a Hindu who believes Muslims should have no place in Bharat would cease to be a Hindu. He stressed that Hindutva does not advocate discrimination based on religion.

Where did Mohan Bhagwat make these remarks?

Bhagwat made these remarks while addressing the One World: One Humanity Faith Leaders’ Summit in New York. He spoke about India’s tradition of accommodating diverse people.

What is Bharat's tradition regarding accommodating different people?

Bharat has a tradition of accommodating people of different denominations. It has historically provided refuge to those who could not find a safe place elsewhere in the world.

What is the RSS's core belief regarding humanity?

The RSS believes in the unity of humanity despite differences. They feel it is their duty to communicate that all humanity is one, in spite of diversities.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
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