India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldIf any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu: Bhagwat

If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu: Bhagwat

New York, Aug 29 (PTI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain a Hind.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 01:12 AM (IST)

New York, Aug 29 (PTI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain a Hindu.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said this while addressing the One World: One Humanity Faith Leaders’ Summit here.

Bhagwat said that in Bharat, people of all denominations live. “By tradition, Bharat has given shelter to everybody. Those who could not find a safe place in the world came to Bharat, where they found their place,” he said.

“We as RSS think, because we have this knowledge that world humanity is one, it is our duty to go all over the world and tell everybody that, in spite of diversities, we are one,” he said.

“Muslim brothers asked me a question: You are a Hindu organisation, you see Hindu Rashtra, what about us Muslims? Would you drive us out? I said, no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu,” he said.

“Where there is ‘me’ and ‘mine’, there is no solution. ‘We’ and ‘ours’ is the solution,” he added.

"We (RSS) are serving. While serving, we don’t see discrimination. Whoever is in need, we are serving. One lakh thirty thousand service projects are being run by our Swayamsevaks with the help of society. They served everywhere and served equally," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS centenary-year global outreach programme. His outreach tour also includes Canada and the UK.

In the US, he is scheduled to address a gathering of around 5,000 people at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

In the US, Bhagwat has held meetings and discussions with members of the diaspora, Indian-American business executives and community leaders.

The RSS chief also visited the Bhakti Centre in New York and also paid tributes to Indian spiritual leader Srila A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). PTI YAS GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 30 August 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu: Bhagwat
If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu: Bhagwat
World
PM Modi receives warm reception from Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan
PM Modi receives warm reception from Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan
World
‘Not Rejected Foreign Aid’ Including India: Nepal Seeks Targeted Help Amid Floods
‘Not Rejected Foreign Aid’ Including India: Nepal Seeks Targeted Help Amid Floods
World
37 Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Ammo Depot Near Kyiv, Zelenskyy Slams ‘Negligence’
37 Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Ammo Depot, Zelenskyy Slams ‘Negligence’
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Summons 3 Delhi MPs Over Visit to Sajjan Kumar’s Residence
UP Politics: CM Yogi Sounds Mission 2027 Bugle in Deoria, Highlights Jobs, Welfare and Governance
Hospital Fire: Panic in Bareilly as Navodaya Hospital Fills With Smoke, 150 Patients Shifted
Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Threat in MP, UP and Uttarakhand, Rivers Swell
Nepal Disaster Update: Death Toll Rises to 626, Nearly 2,500 Still Missing as Rescue Continues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget