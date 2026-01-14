Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'I'm A US Citizen': Viral Videos Of ICE Action Spark Fear As Immigration Raids Intensify In Minneapolis

‘I’m A US Citizen': Viral Videos Of ICE Action Spark Fear As Immigration Raids Intensify In Minneapolis

ICE agents rammed a Minneapolis man’s car and questioned his legal status, triggering protests just days after a fatal shooting by an ICE officer.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 04:12 PM (IST)

The Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement campaign in Minneapolis and surrounding areas has sharply escalated tensions, with viral videos of ICE and U.S. Border Patrol actions triggering fear among residents, immigrant workers, and local businesses. The surge in federal activity follows a deadly shooting involving an ICE officer and has prompted protests, legal action, and mounting allegations of excessive force.

Across the Twin Cities, scenes of arrests in public spaces have become increasingly common, amplifying anxiety in neighborhoods already reeling from recent violence linked to immigration enforcement.

Viral Arrests Stoke Public Anger

One widely shared video shows a young worker wearing a reflective safety vest being detained by armed agents outside a Target store in a Minneapolis suburb. In the footage, the man is seen being dragged toward an SUV as he shouts, “I’m a U.S. citizen!” repeatedly, as per reports. The arrest occurred moments after he appeared to exchange words with one of the officers.

Similar confrontations have been reported in residential streets, gas stations, grocery store parking lots, and shopping centers across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Community members say the visibility and intensity of the arrests have disrupted daily life and spread fear among workers and families.

The crackdown has drawn heightened scrutiny following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross last week, an incident that has become a rallying point for public outrage.

Somali Community Faces Heightened Pressure

The enforcement surge has particularly alarmed Minnesota’s Somali community. The administration has announced plans to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for around 2,500 Somali immigrants, a move that would strip them of legal residency and work authorization effective March 17.

The decision comes months after President Donald Trump publicly disparaged Somali immigrants and pledged to remove them. Federal officials have cited a fraud scandal involving members of the Somali community as justification for deploying thousands of agents to Minnesota, a rationale critics say unfairly targets an entire community.

Local business owners report declining foot traffic as workers avoid public places, fearing encounters with federal agents.

Fatal Shooting Raises Serious Questions

Tensions intensified further after ICE officer Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good, a U.S. citizen, just days after an influx of roughly 2,000 federal agents into the state. Good was sitting behind the wheel of her car when she was killed.

Federal authorities, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, claimed Good posed a threat. However, independent reviews of available video footage have contradicted that version of events, deepening skepticism about official accounts and intensifying calls for accountability.

Legal and Community Resistance Builds

On Monday, the state of Minnesota, joined by the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and senior federal officials, seeking to block the continued deployment of ICE agents in the region.

Meanwhile, tensions flared again Tuesday morning in the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis. ICE agents detained three people near East 34th Street and Park Avenue and used chemical irritants to disperse a growing crowd. Witnesses said at least two of those detained were bystanders rather than individuals targeted for immigration enforcement.

Community response networks issued alerts around 9:40 a.m., warning of door-to-door ICE operations. Within 20 minutes, more than 100 residents and activists converged at multiple intersections. Among those detained was a woman who was pulled from her car after agents smashed her passenger-side window.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
US TRUMP
