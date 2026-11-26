Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IBM gave US consulting staff choice: move or leave.

Company stops sponsoring work visas, green cards for most.

Affected workers receive severance, last day December 2026.

IBM has reportedly given some employees in its US Consulting division three weeks to decide whether they want to move to another country or leave the company. The move comes after IBM decided to stop sponsoring work visas and green cards for most jobs in the division. This could affect foreign workers who rely on company support to continue working in the US. For Indian employees, moving back home may also mean a major pay cut.

According to report, employees who choose to leave will reportedly receive three months' salary as severance. December 31, 2026, has been set as their last working day.

Three Weeks To make A choice

The report follows a Bloomberg story published on November 10, which said IBM was ending visa and green card sponsorship for most jobs in its Consulting division.

Employees have reportedly been given two choices: find a suitable job at an IBM office in another country or leave the company. They were informed about the decision during individual meetings with their managers.

Why IBM Stopped Visa Support

IBM said its Consulting division had earlier used work visa programmes to hire skilled foreign workers when suitable talent was not available. However, the company's use of these programmes had fallen over the years.

It said changes in the availability of skilled workers and client requirements had led to the decision to stop visa and green card sponsorship for most roles in the division.

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Immigration Concerns Add To Pressure

The decision comes amid tighter US immigration rules. Several technology companies, including Infosys, TCS and Cognizant, have also faced restrictions involving applications for employment-based green cards.

For Indian professionals, the long wait for US green cards adds to the uncertainty. IBM has not disclosed how many employees are affected by its latest decision.

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